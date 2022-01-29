Leicester midfielder James Maddison has insisted that manager Brendan Rodgers feels fully committed to the job, despite interest from Manchester United.

Rodgers initially made his name at Swansea, before almost taking Liverpool to the Premier League title. From there, he won several pieces of silverware with Celtic before moving back to England.

FA Cup triumph in 2021 remains his biggest achievement with the Foxes so far. He was on the verge of leading his side to successive top-four finishes. However, he missed out on the final day on both occasions.

And as Rodgers approaches his three-year anniversary of moving to Leicester in February, talk has surfaced of him soon being on the move.

United are looking for a new permanent manager and the Northern Irishman is on their radar. Such talk has been around for a while and Maddison revealed how the manager reacted to the speculation on one particular occasion.

Indeed, Rodgers held a meeting with the Leicester players where he reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

“Obviously it is difficult for him in that situation, where it was all in the press and he knew that the lads would have read that, especially when there was so much speculation,” Maddison told The Beautiful Game podcast.

“But he made it clear to the lads that whilst he is at this club his full focus is with us and he wants to move forward with the project that we have got going on.

“As a team it was nice to hear that and know that he is with us for the ride.”

Rodgers signed a new Leicester in December 2019, only 10 months into the job. As such, his current terms expire in the summer of 2025.

Tottenham also had him on their radar last summer after sacking Jose Mourinho. However, they ultimately went for Nuno Espirito Santo before he too got the sack.

As for United, interim boss Ralf Rangnick has inspired better results for the club since he arrived. He could yet stay, but as well as Rodgers, Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino is also in the frame to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanently.

Rodgers has continually downplayed the speculation involving a move for him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd urged to get Rodgers

According to pundit Danny Murphy, United should go after Rodgers as their next permanent manager.

Speaking in December, Murphy said: “It is a shame for Manchester United that Brendan Rodgers once managed Liverpool

“Otherwise I’d see him as the ideal fit to mastermind the long-term project at Old Trafford. Past associations don’t have to be a deal-breaker but they don’t help, as Rafa Benitez is finding out at Everton.

“So Mauricio Pochettino looks the favourite to be in charge next season unless Ralf Rangnick does so well that he has to stay.”

Leicester return to action against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup next Sunday. United, meanwhile, play Middlesbrough in their fourth-round tie.