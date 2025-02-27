Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is not happy with Andre Onana, with a respected news outlet revealing that the Red Devils have identified James Trafford and Diogo Costa as potential replacements, but there is competition from two other top Premier League clubs.

Onana has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Inter Milan for an initial transfer fee of £43.8million. Erik ten Hag was the Red Devils’ manager at the time, and having worked with Onana at Ajax, the Dutchman was a key driver of the deal for the Cameroon international.

While the 28-year-old has shown his quality with the ball at his feet, he has made several high-profile errors that led many Man Utd fans to question why the club got rid of David de Gea in the first place and brought him in.

Onana’s mistakes in the Champions League last season played a big role in Man Utd’s early exit from Europe’s premier club competition.

The goalkeeper has made errors against Viktoria Plzen, Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town this season.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd head coach Amorim and his coaching staff are not happy with Onana’s performances and are looking for replacements.

The report has claimed that Amorim is “increasingly frustrated” with the number of errors being made by Onana, with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford now a player of keen interest to Man Utd.

GiveMeSport has noted that “Trafford is on Manchester United’s radar as a potential acquisition after Onana’s form has led to Amorim and members of the recruitment department becoming increasingly concerned”.

The same news outlet has reported that FC Porto star Diogo Costa is on Man Utd’s radar as well.

Costa has a release clause of £63million in his contract at Porto, and Man Utd are aware of it.

The Premier League club are now considering whether to enter discussions over a deal for the Portugal international goalkeeper.

Man Utd could try to convince Porto to sell the 25-year-old for less than his release clause.

Newcastle and Manchester City competition for Trafford and Costa

Trafford is one of the best young goalkeepers in England, and it is no surprise that Man Utd are showing interest in the Burnley star.

However, Man Utd are not the only major Premier League club who have taken a shine to Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on February 12 that Newcastle United are keen on Trafford and are willing to make Nick Pope their number two goalkeeper to convince the youngster to make the move to St James’ Park.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Burnley want £20million in transfer fees for the English goalkeeper.

GiveMeSport has also noted Newcastle’s interest in Trafford, who has kept 24 clean sheets in 33 Championship appearances for Burnley this season.

Man City are reportedly interested in signing Costa in the summer transfer window.

The defending Premier League champions could offload Brazilian star Ederson, and Costa is a player that they are keen on.

Latest Man Utd news: Victor Osimhen plan, Harry Kane interest

One of the areas that Man Utd desperately need more quality in is attack, and the Premier League club think that they have found the perfect solution.

An Italian report has claimed that Man Utd are planning to sign Victor Osimhen for £33million and include Rasmus Hojlund in a potential deal with Napoli.

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli at the moment, and Man Utd hope to use the Italian club’s interest in Hojlund to convince them to sell the Nigerian star.

Alejandro Garnacho could have left Man Utd in the January transfer window, and it seems that Amorim still wants the winger gone from Old Trafford.

Following the Argentina international’s angry reaction to being substituted against Ipswich Town this week, it has been claimed that Amorim has had enough of him and is ready to sell him this summer.

Meanwhile, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to sign Harry Kane from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Ratcliffe is a huge fan of the England international striker and believes that the former Tottenham Hotspur star would take Man Utd to new levels.

