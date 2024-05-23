Jamie Carragher berated over ‘disrespectful’ comments about Man Utd star as Red Devil hits back

Jamie Carragher has been very critical of Man Utd star Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been the subject of intense criticism in recent weeks, with his below-par performances called out by many pundits.

Jamie Carragher ripped into the former Real Madrid man after Crystal Palace thrashed the Red Devils 4-0, saying he is “finished” at the top level.

“I know he’s achieved so much in this game…loads more than me but he’s finished,” Carragher said.

“If I was his agent I’d be on the phone to the MLS or Saudi.”

Casemiro signed for Man Utd for £60m in 2022 and despite a good first season at Old Trafford has never really lived up to his price tag or eye-watering wages of £350,000 per week.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, several clubs from Saudi Arabia ARE interested in signing Casemiro and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to green light his exit.

However, the experienced centre-mid is under contract until 2026 and if no other club matches his huge wages at Man Utd then he may well opt to see out his deal there.

That is bad news for Red Devils fans if Casemiro ails to turn his poor form around.

READ MORE: Man Utd to SACK Erik ten Hag after FA Cup final; Mauricio Pochettino among three top replacement targets

Louis Saha hits back at ‘crazy’ Jamie Carragher

Some believe, however, that the recent criticism of Casemiro has been scapegoated by the media.

Ex-Man Utd striker Louis Saha believes that Carragher should be ashamed of his comments and that plenty of other players were poor for his former club this season.

“When it comes to Manchester United, you could criticise many of the players and believe from last year, Casemiro has been dragged into a bit of a trap.

“He scored a lot of goals last season and people probably expected him to do the same this season, but that’s never been his game.”

In response to Carragher’s comments, Saha said the Liverpool legend’s criticism was “crazy” and “very harsh”.

“The criticism has been severe and harsh and then you hear Jamie Carragher almost inviting Casemiro to move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS. That’s crazy,” Saha added.

“I think it was disrespectful because nobody should advise someone in that way.

“I know it’s his job, but I don’t believe Jamie should have said that because Casemiro wants to do good and because of everything he’s achieved in the game, he faces more scrutiny than others and people try and bring him down as quick as they possibly can. That’s not fair.

“Everybody’s going to make mistakes and have bad games, but that doesn’t mean that every little thing needs to be scrutinised. I think the criticism has been very harsh.”

DON’T MISS: Mbappe, Rabiot and the best players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season