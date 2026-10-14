Jamie Carragher destroys ‘out of order’ Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd star Tielemans responds

Lisandro Martinez has created a media storm and should have kept his feeling in house, according to Jamie Carragher, with the Argentine defender’s criticisms of Manchester United and their lack of signings drawing a response from teammate Youri Tielemans.

The Red Devils have started the new season in disastrous fashion, winning just twice, against Azerbaijaian champions Sabah in the Champions League and newly-promoted Ipswich in the Premier League. And after Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital, it now means Manchester United have gone five games without a win in any competition.

Clearly, not all is right either on or off the pitch and, after a frustrating summer of recruitment, that only saw three new midfielders and a reserve goalkeeper signed, United appear to have slipped back into an all-too-familiar trudge that has engulfed far too many campaigns of late.

Following Tuesday’s loss at the Metropolitano, United star Martinez let his emotions spill over, condemning the club for their lack of transfer activity and insisting changes at the top (citing the ‘technical director’) need to come instead of constantly changing managers.

However, after the fiery outburst, an angry Carragher has condemned the player, comparing a football club to a family and insisting all arguments and internal row need to be kept in-house.

“This doesn’t do anybody any good at all, and they (the quotes) will be the story now for the next few days, all about this,” Carragher began on CBS Sports. “Every set of supporters don’t like the suits, the guys upstairs, so United fans will lap this up and think it’s great.

“I think it’s awful that he’s come out and said that right now, I do. When he’s saying they had a fantastic season last season, they didn’t. A manager got sacked last season. Sacked.

“They finished third because they had no cup games, they weren’t in Europe, got knocked out the cup competitions very early. Man United third. The reason they finished third is because Liverpool and Chelsea were that bad as well.

“Now we’re seeing the real Manchester United this season. The reason why they didn’t buy players in the summer is because the last four or five years since Martinez has been there, I think they’ve been in the Champions League once – this season (sic).”

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No bottomless pit of money to spend

Carragher continued: “So if every season you don’t get Champions League money and every season Manchester United are spending £200million in the transfer market, sooner or later it has to stop because the money’s not there.

“Because there’s a squad of players with different managers, they haven’t achieved anything. They’ve been awful, awful again tonight.

“And him as well when he’s talking about the start of this season – I think he’s a good player, by the way, he’s a World Cup winner, I get that – he’s had an awful start to the season. Awful, really poor.

“People will lap it up, Manchester United fans will, that doesn’t nobody any good at all… This will just be the talk of the town now. This will blow up, explode and I think he’s out of order.”

He added: “A football club is like a family. Arguments, rows, they happen, but when you close that door it needs to be a united front.”

Martinez comments and what the media are saying

Martinez’s comments appeared to criticise the level of player United brought into the club over the summer, and while he was probably referencing the failure to add additonal players to their squad, it did not reflect too well on those they did sign in Karl Darlow, Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

The latter of those, Belgian star Tielemans, was asked for his response to Martinez’s comments, but chose to displomatically pass up the chance to add fuel the fire, by stating: “No comment.”

However, those in the media were quick to have their say – and it’s safe to say that Martinez’s comments drew a string of alternative views.

Former Manchester United man Ashley Young feels Martinez should bitten his tongue.

“We know recruitment has to work and be better but players have to be better,” he said. “They are the ones who have to produce.

“There’s going to be no change now. That could create [issues] all week after what was a good performance.”

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Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former England keeper Paul Robinson said he could understand Martinez’s point.

“I question his timing because with the noise around Manchester United at the moment, positivity needs to come out of the dressing room,” he said.

“But on the flip side, I actually quite like it – a player being honest.

“Manchester United fans don’t need their players coming out saying ‘we’re doing OK, the squad’s strong enough’.

“Everyone can see they didn’t recruit well enough and they need more players and the squad’s not strong enough.”