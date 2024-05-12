Man Utd transfer mistake: ‘The jump he has made is probably a bit too much for him’

Jamie Carragher has expressed sympathy for one of Erik ten Hag's Man Utd signings

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has admitted he “feels sorry” for Rasmus Hojlund after a tricky first season at Man Utd, hinting the forward made a mistake signing for Erik ten Hag.

Hojlund arrived at Man Utd last summer in a £72million deal from Serie A club Atalanta, but has largely struggled since making the move to England.

Despite netting five times in six games in Man Utd’s short-lived Champions League campaign, Hojlund was forced to wait until Boxing Day to register his first Premier League goal against Aston Villa.

READ MORE: The resurgent XI Man Utd could pick under Thomas Tuchel with four big INEOS signings

That breakthrough appeared to open the floodgates for the Danish striker, who went on to score six goals in his next five league appearances – including a brace in the victory over Luton Town in February.

However, the 21-year-old has scored just once in his last seven Premier League games.

Jamie Carragher questions Rasmus Hojlund’s Man Utd move

Appearing on the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher has expressed his sympathy for Hojlund, claiming the youngster’s development would have been better served in a low-pressure environment before making the move to a club of Man Utd’s stature.

He said: “I feel a bit sorry for Hojlund.

“He’s a young lad, the jump he has made is probably a bit too much for him to start with.

“He should have gone somewhere else for two years, then to United maybe.

“I just feel sorry for him.”

READ MORE: Dan Ashworth’s Man Utd inbox: Ten Hag sack plans, replacing Casemiro, easing the financial burden…

Hojlund is the latest in a series of underwhelming signings by manager Erik ten Hag, whose shoddy recruitment, in addition to poor performances on the pitch, has seen him come under mounting pressure.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on March 1 that Ten Hag is likely to be sacked in the summer, with the Dutchman seen as a “dead man walking” by club insiders.

The identity of the manager is unlikely to be the only significant change at Old Trafford in the coming months as the new regime – fronted by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who completed his acquisition of a 27.7 per cent stake in the club in February – aims to make its mark.

Reports last month claimed Man Utd are prepared to listen to offers for almost every player in their current squad when the transfer window reopens with Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo the only stars deemed safe from the cull.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…