Jamie Carragher has told Manchester United when they should sell club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, as the forward is causing unnecessary ‘noise’ at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo returned to United in the summer as the Red Devils paid Juventus £12.8million for his signature. The transfer was met with huge fanfare, following the success of the goalscorer’s first spell in Manchester. Ronaldo himself revealed he was ‘back where he belongs’.

The Portugal international had an immediate impact, netting goals in his first two Premier League appearances of the season. He also scored several important goals in the Champions League to help United reach the last-16.

However, Ronaldo’s return has not been without its problems. Gary Neville has criticised him for heading straight down the tunnel, rather than engaging with fans, whenever United fail to win.

Ronaldo had also been the subject of intense criticism amid his six-game goal drought. That came to an end in the 2-0 victory over Brighton on Wednesday, although it revealed just how high expectations are surrounding the veteran.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher reckons Ronaldo is causing more problems than solutions. He also told United when to get rid of the star.

“United made a mistake re-signing Ronaldo last summer. It will be a bigger one keeping him next season,” the pundit said.

Carragher discusses Cristiano Ronaldo impact

Carragher admitted that Ronaldo remains one of the best goalscorers in the world. But he added: “United scored 121 in all competitions in 2020-21, their highest tally for 14 years, That is because they were a more balanced, unified team than now.

“There is noise generated every time after another disappointing result. There is noise every time a story is leaked about him ‘considering his future’ at the end of the season.

“And there is noise when we notice the underwhelmed reaction whenever United score and Cristiano Ronaldo is not the goalscorer, as was the case when Marcus Rashford struck a last-minute winner against West Ham in January.

“When a manager leaves out a 37-year-old, there should not be any noise.

“No single player can ever be bigger than the club. And no-one knew that better than Sir Alex Ferguson who, in 2006, sold one of the Premier League most prolific goalscorers, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, because he felt the striker’s personal hunger for goals was inhibiting the progress of younger, emerging team-mates.

“If [Ronaldo’s] United reunion is limited to one season, letting him go will solve more problems than it creates.”

Man Utd player sets new goal

Meanwhile, United midfielder Scott McTominay has declared that he wants to score more goals and has a target to beat before the end of the season.

McTominay often plays in a defensive pairing alongside Fred but has a tendency to get goals too. Indeed, he scored two quickfire goals and notched an assist in a 6-2 win over Leeds last season.

That brace helped him reach seven goals overall for the campaign. Still, the 28-cap international wants to beat that tally this term.

“For me, definitely I need to score more goals,” McTominay told Man Utd’s official website. “I need to be the guy who can score from set pieces and score with my head. That’s something I definitely look at.

“Last year I scored seven goals so obviously I want to beat that this year and I want to keep pushing forwards into the box.”

