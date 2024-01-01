Man Utd January deal confirmed, as Ten Hag successfully gets flop out of squad

Manchester United have announced their first big move of the January transfer window, as frustrated midfielder Donny van de Beek has completed his switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dutchman has endured yet another problematic season at Old Trafford so far, having made just two appearances across all competitions. Both of those have been from the bench too, with Van De Beek yet to actually start a game after falling even further down the pecking order.

With manager Erik ten Hag also able to use the likes of Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen in central midfield, he does not feel Van De Beek is needed in the squad.

As a result, it emerged on December 13 that Frankfurt had begun talks with Man Utd to try and rescue the struggling 26-year-old.

The two clubs soon reached an agreement over a six-month loan move. Frankfurt have agreed to pay Man Utd an undisclosed loan fee, as well as a majority of his reported £120,000-a-week wages.

Man Utd have now confirmed that the transfer has reached completion in a club statement. It reads: ‘Donny van de Beek has signed for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United.

‘The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder will join the Bundesliga side for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

‘The deal comes on the first day of the 2024 winter transfer window, which remains open until February 1.

‘Van de Beek will be pushing for more playing time in Germany after making two appearances for United so far this season.’

According to The Independent, Frankfurt have the option to buy Van De Beek in the summer, should he impress during his initial stint in Germany. The purchase option is worth an initial €11million (£9.5m), plus an extra €3m (£2.6m) in add-ons. Such a transfer would see Man Utd take a big hit on the former Ajax ace, as they spent £35m when signing him in September 2020.

