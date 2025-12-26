A rumoured Man Utd transfer next month is almost certainly off

RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande will not be leaving the club in January, sources have confirmed, after Manchester United joined the chase for his signature.

TEAMtalk has already revealed the extensive interest in Diomande; indeed, the interest he is generating is growing almost week on week.

We can confirm that United are the latest, and final, member of England’s ‘big six’ to register their interest in the outstanding teenager.

We can reveal United spoke to Diomande’s camp a couple of weeks ago to confirm their interest in his situation.

Diomande – who can genuinely play anywhere across the front-line – has emerged from not even being a professional in Europe this time last year, to being one of the most talked about young players in the world.

The 19-year-old has just linked up with the Ivory Coast for their AFCON campaign and is already being called one of the stars of the tournament in Morocco.

Despite the interest in Diomande, Red Bull are not panicking or even worried.

RB Leipzig source confirms Diomande truths

A source within the club has confirmed to TEAMtalk that there is no clause in his contract, although others believe there is.

But despite this, we are told Diomande will not be leaving and Red Bull as an organisation want him to remain for the foreseeable future given how highly they regard him.

“As a club, and organisation, Diomande is held in the highest regard. There is no release clause, he won’t be leaving in January – that can be confirmed,” the source told TEAMtalk.

“There is a lot of interest from England, that is true, but also Italy, Spain and in Germany – but that is not a shock.

“Red Bull has previously had the likes of Erling Haaland, Timo Werner, Dayot Upamecano, Sadio Mane – there are no worries about handling Diomande’s situation.”

