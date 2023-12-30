January interest in Man Utd ‘gem’ escalates as Euro giants joined by ‘multiple’ English clubs

Manchester United ‘academy gem’ Daniel Gore is reportedly the subject of interest from ‘multiple clubs’ in the Football League, as well as Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund’s interest in United academy midfielder Gore was reported recently. It’s said they’re lining up a ‘big bid’ for him in the summer, but are also hopeful a January move might come to fruition.

The preparation of that bid for Gore follows his Premier League debut – a late outing off the bench on Boxing Day against Aston Villa.

The midfielder tasted victory in his first top-flight match, with United winning 3-2 against their high-flying opponents.

He’s been impressing in the academy over the past few years, having racked up 67 appearances since he first player for the under-18s.

Dortmund’s interest is said to be a long-term one, so they’ve clearly been keeping an eye on Gore’s performances for the United academy.

It seems they’re far from the only side that have an idea of what their side could look like with the midfielder in it.

Indeed, Football Insider reports that ‘multiple clubs’ in the Football League have ‘shown interest’ in a January move for Gore.

Gore on radar of EFL clubs for loan move

It’s said he has ‘caught the eye’ of lower-league scouts, who have ‘registered their interest’ in a loan deal.

That said, it would appear United would probably prefer Gore to go to one of those sides than to Dortmund.

That’s as he’s seen by Carrington staff as an ‘academy gem’, and the Red Devils are therefore ‘eager to keep hold’ of him beyond January, despite interest both in England and abroad.

It sounds unlikely, then, that he’ll be sold to Dortmund.

But he could be loaned out to one of the sides that want him, in order to be given more exposure to senior football.

That he’s only played one minute so far suggests he’s probably not going to be thrown in at the deep end by United, and being eased into senior football at a lesser level could be beneficial.

None of the clubs that want him on loan are named, but that there are ‘multiple’ means there’s probably a good chance United can find a good fit for Gore and allow him to progress away from Old Trafford for a little while.

