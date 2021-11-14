January stampede on as Man Utd prepare to let star leave for just £10m

Manchester United are reportedly ready to allow a top star to move on for just £10million in the upcoming January transfer window.

Attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard could be allowed to walk away from the club for more than half the price United valued him over the summer. Indeed, West Ham failed with an £18m offer when the Red Devils valued the England man at nearer to £25m.

The 28-year-old has only made one start for United this season, in the Carabao Cup, among eight appearances in all.

That goes against the reported promise that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him when he returned from his loan spell at West Ham.

Lingard was said to have been told that he will be handed more opportunities by Solskjaer when the new campaign began. The promise was a major reason why the midfielder decided to stay put, in the hope of keeping his chances alive of playing for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite continuing to train hard and not outwardly push for a move, it now appears that United are willing to cut their losses and sell Lingard for a cut-price fee – rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

The Hammers will once again be the favourites to land the player, although Newcastle and Everton are also keen.

Moyes relationship key to move

However, Lingard’s relationship with West Ham boss David Moyes could be the key to any permanent move.

Moyes was in charge at United when Lingard was starting to make a name for himself. He was also outstanding under the Scot while with the Hammers in the second half of last season.

Newcastle are a major rival to West Ham, however, as they have the ability to offer Lingard a bigger wage.

But at this stage, it remains to seen whether the player will opt for the higher salary, and a potential relegation scrap, or a fight for a top-four spot under Moyes.

