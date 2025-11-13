Manchester United have reportedly learned how long they will have to do without striker Benjamin Sesko, in news that could impact on a potential swoop for a new No.9 in the January transfer window.

The Slovenian has struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford since making a £73.7million (€85m, $98m) move from RB Leipzig over the summer, scoring just twice in 12 appearances in all competitions this far.

His frustrating start to life at Man Utd grew even worse as he was withdrawn with a knee injury late in the dramatic 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

Sesko was brought on to replace Noussair Mazraoui just before the hour mark, but after going down injured in the 85th minute, he came off and headed straight down the tunnel.

Speaking about the striker’s injury at the time, Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim said: “Sesko’s form] is not the biggest concern now. I’m concerned with an injury, because it is in the knee, and I don’t know.

“We need Ben [Sesko] to be a better team. We have to check. He has something in his knee. Let’s see.”

Well, that ‘let’s see’ now has some clarification after a report in The Times claims that Sesko will be sidelined for a matter of a ‘few weeks’ and not months, as had first been feared.

While a ‘few weeks’ is not an exact timeline of how long the 22-year-old could be on the sidelines for, he is still expected to miss a number of games in the run-up to the busy festive period of fixtures.

Despite his faltering form, Sesko’s absence is a considerable blow for Amorim, whose only alternative as an out-and-out striker is the wantaway Joshua Zirkzee.

Academy prospect Chido Obi, 17, is also waiting in the wings, but he is yet to make a senior appearance this season, meaning Bryan Mbeumo or Matheus Cunha could serve as more likely deputies through the middle.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Adam Wharton v Carlos Baleba: The stats behind Man Utd midfield targets’ direct battle in Crystal Palace v Brighton

Man Utd door opens for Zirkzee, but striker hunt continues

TEAMtalk can reveal that Sesko’s injury has opened the door for Zirkzee, however, even though the Netherlands international is not in Amorim’s long-term plans.

Our insider, Dean Jones, states that Zirkzee is working during the international break with the expectation that he will get a chance in the side against Everton in United’s next outing.

While the 24-year-old would love to be involved for the Netherlands at the World Cup next year, for now, he is just fully focusing on his club situation.

However, the addition of another forward player cannot be completely ruled out in January, especially with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo both due to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Indeed, it was reported on Wednesday that United are in the mix to sign highly-rated Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, who is also on the radars of Tottenham and Chelsea.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is another name continually linked with a move to Old Trafford, as Amorim looks for more goals from the No.9 position.

However, for now, it looks like Sesko could be back sooner than was first anticipated, in what is at least some good news for United heading into a January window where they could focus on adding much-needed midfield additions instead.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Man Utd news: Baleba ‘wants move’; Casemiro future update

A second source has joined David Ornstein in confirming Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba wants the move to Manchester United – but our sources are indicating Ruben Amorim now prefers three midfield alternatives amid frustrations over the Seagulls’ asking price.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Ruben Amorim wants to keep Casemiro at the club, with the transfer guru also backing TEAMtalk’s report about the condition for the Brazil international midfielder to continue at Old Trafford.

And finally, United will need Wolves to instantly go back on a big promise made to new coach Rob Edwards if they are to persuade the Old Gold to sell a top midfielder now very much on Ruben Amorim’s radar.