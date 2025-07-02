Ruben Amorim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Manchester United, who have missed out on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have suffered a monumental blow in their quest to sign Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Everton defender signing a new contract to end any hopes of an Old Trafford move, as David Moyes misses out on one of his Toffees’ targets.

Branthwaite is one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League and has been a star for Everton in recent years. When fit and available, the 23-year-old is one of the first names on the Everton teamsheet and has already earned one England cap.

There is more to come from Branthwaite, who has scored four goals and given two assists in 86 appearances for Everton so far in his career and was voted the Toffees’ Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season in 2023/24.

With Everton in the doldrums for a while, a number of top Premier League clubs have taken a shine to the centre-back, including Man Utd.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 6 that Branthwaite is Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s dream target.

Man Utd had an offer of £50million for the defender turned down in the summer of 2024, with Everton adamant that they will not selling him for anything less than £70million this time around. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also keen on Branthwaite.

However, a move to Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Stamford Bridge is now off the agenda for Branthwaite, who has signed a new five-year contract with Everton until the summer of 2030.

After putting pen to paper on the new deal, Branthwaite told Everton’s official website: “I’m over the moon. It’s been something we’ve been talking about since the end of the season and to get it signed now is something I’m really excited about.

“The trust the club’s put in me and how many games I’ve played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player.

“I know the club. I feel loved by the players – we’ve got a good group here – and the fans. Over the past few years, I’ve seen the impact the fans have on us as a team and how much it means to them.

“And, obviously, with the new stadium we’ve got here, the new ownership and the new manager, it’s an exciting project and it’s something I want to be part of.

“Moving to the new stadium together and having that first game at home is something we’re all looking forward to. We want to go again and push for a good season.”

Branthwaite excited about Everton future as Tete makes decision

Branthwaite is confident about Everton next season, and believes that under manager David Moyes, the Toffees will fly.

The defender noted: “I’ve been at Everton for five-and-a-half years now and I’ve seen the change the club’s had over the past six months.

“It’s very exciting for us as a team, as players, to have that going on in the background and obviously to be starting the new season at the new stadium. The ambition was a huge thing.

“The way the manager wants us to go as a team and what he wants us to do for next season and where he wants us to challenge for has had a big impact on the decision. I think you saw towards the end of last season as a team what we can do.

“The manager has been really good, not only for me but for the group. You saw the change in results, the change in mood since he came in. He drives the demands every day to be better.”

While Moyes will be delighted that Branthwaite is staying put at Everton, he will be disappointed to learn that Kenny Tete will not team up with him next season.

Moyes was very keen on signing Tete this summer, but the defender has signed a new contract with Fulham until the summer of 2028, with the Cottagers having the option to extend by a further 12 months.

However, there is joy for Everton in their chase of another target, with The Athletic reporting that Everton are ‘in the final stages of securing a deal for Villarreal forward Thierno Barry for an initial fee of around €32m (£27.5m, $37.7m)

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, that the add-ons are likely to take the total fee for Barry close to his €40m (£34.4m, $47.1m) release clause.

