Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, with club scouts making regular checks on the 18-year-old this season, TEAMtalk sources can reveal.

The Red Devils are the latest elite club to place the Greek teenager firmly on their radar, joining a growing list of Europe’s top sides monitoring one of the continent’s most highly-rated young talents.

Mouzakitis, a versatile central midfielder comfortable in both defensive and box-to-box roles, has already broken into Olympiacos’ first team despite his tender age.

His blend of technical ability, physical maturity, and tactical intelligence has drawn comparisons with some of the best young midfielders to emerge from southeastern Europe in recent years.

This season he has featured in the Super League Greece and Europa League, impressing with his composure under pressure and capacity to dictate tempo. He has already got seven caps under his belt for Greece, putting in impressive displays for his country.

Sources in Greece indicate that Olympiacos are resigned to losing their academy product within the next 18 months. And while the club have no desire to sell their prized asset mid-season, they are bracing themselves for formal approaches as early as the January transfer window.

A departure in the summer of 2026 is now considered the most likely outcome, with the Piraeus outfit keen to maximise their return on a player they rate as a potential €30-40million asset once he gains further senior experience.

Mouzakitis initially a Dan Ashworth target

Dan Ashworth brought his name to Man Utd as a “must-sign” during his short stint as Sporting Director and that belief has been supported by Director of Football Jason Wilcox.

Ruben Amorim’s staff view Mouzakitis as a long-term successor to ageing midfield options and a profile that fits the club’s renewed emphasis on youth.

However, they face stiff competition from clubs across the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A, all of whom have sent representatives to watch the youngster in recent months.

For now, Olympiacos remain determined to keep Mouzakitis for the remainder of the campaign, believing regular minutes in European competition will only enhance his value.

But with interest intensifying, the clock is ticking on one of Greek football’s brightest talents staying in red and white beyond next summer.

