A second source has confirmed Manchester United are exploring a move for a Borussia Dortmund star they’re vulnerable to losing, though a deal won’t come cheap despite the Jason Wilcox connection.

Following Dan Ashworth’s surprise departure from the sporting director’s role in December, Man Utd’s recruitment drive is now more of a collaborative effort. Christopher Vivell serves as director of recruitment, while Jason Wilcox remains the technical director.

Matt Hargreaves (director of football negotiations) and David Harrison (director of football operations) also have significant parts to play.

A hugely important summer window is on the horizon at Man Utd, with Ruben Amorim given his first real shot at overhauling the squad he inherited.

Additions will be sought in multiple positions such as right wing-back and striker. But according to a recent report from BILD, Man Utd also have their eye on central midfield.

They claimed the Red Devils are ‘suddenly chasing’ Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha.

Under ordinary circumstances, Dortmund would not even begin to entertain the 24-year-old’s sale. However, Dortmund are enduring a miserable campaign in the Bundesliga and currently lay in 11th position. Failure to win the Champions League will almost certainly result in Dortmund missing out on European football altogether next season.

As such, difficult decisions on player sales must be made, with at least one major exit expected. That’s where Man Utd come in, with the Premier League giant hoping to capitalise on Dortmund’s woes.

BILD claimed United intend to offer around €48m/£40m which would allow Dortmund to make a healthy profit on the €30m they previously paid Wolfsburg in 2023.

Now, a fresh update from Sky Germany has verified United’s interest in Nmecha while also shedding new light on the situation…

Felix Nmecha asking price / Jason Wilcox influence / Casemiro sacrifice

Sky Germany reporters, Florian Plettenberg and Patrick Berger, both provided updates of their own on X.

Berger’s was the more detailed of the two, with the journalist suggesting Wilcox could play a starring role in bringing Nmecha to Old Trafford.

Wilcox knows Nmecha well through their time together at Manchester City. Nmecha rose through City’s youth ranks at a time when Wilcox worked a variety of roles in their academy.

Berger also offered insight into how much it will take to bring Nmecha back to England. A fee of at least €50m/£42.1m will reportedly be required to get Dortmund’s green light, which is slightly above what BILD claimed United are willing to pay.

However, Berger was keen to stress Man Utd are only likely to make a move if able to shift a player from their engine room.

Christian Eriksen is due to depart via free agency, but his exit alone won’t be enough for Man Utd to thunder in for Nmecha.

Berger wrote: “Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha and have him on their shortlist, as BILD reported – confirmed!

“Jason Wilcox, the technical director of Man Utd, knows him well from his time as Manchester City’s academy chief. However, there has been no contact yet.

“Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell Nmecha, but if they fail to qualify for a European competition, they may be forced to. Price valuation: €50m+.

“Man United have a packed midfield with Mainoo, Casemiro, Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes… But if a player leaves, Nmecha could become a serious option for Man Utd. Casemiro is among those who could be on the move.”

Man Utd attempted to shift the rapidly declining Casemiro in each of the last two transfer windows. It’s no secret the Brazilian is past his best and given he earns a lofty £350,000-a-week, serious transfer interest was in short supply.

Offloading Casemiro won’t be an easy task, but if achieved, Nmecha may well be his replacement.

