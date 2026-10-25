Wilcox locks onto Eddie Howe after telling Man Utd owners Michael Carrick is DONE

Eddie Howe could take over from Michael Carrick at Manchester United

Manchester United sources expect Michael Carrick to be dismissed as manager, TEAMtalk has been told, with Eddie Howe emerging as the leading contender to replace him at Old Trafford.

Carrick is facing the prospect of losing his job following United’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, with sources fully expecting a change before the club’s trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

It was United’s third loss in the last four games, and left the club 16th in the Premier League, just a point above the drop zone.

There is a possibility that United could have a new permanent head coach in place to lead the team for their trip to West London, depending on how quickly the club moves to appoint Carrick’s successor.

Jason Wilcox is understood to have briefed co-owners the Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe on the ongoing situation, which looks set to result in another change of manager at Old Trafford. As things stand, Howe is understood to be Wilcox’s preferred candidate.

The 48-year-old’s availability is a significant attraction. With Howe currently out of work, United would not need to negotiate a release from an existing managerial contract, potentially making an appointment easier to implement during the season.

Howe established himself as one of the Premier League’s respected managers during his time at Newcastle, guiding the club through a period of significant progress and helping them become regular contenders for European qualification.

However, Howe is not the only candidate under consideration.

READ MORE: Man Utd warned FIVE managers will reject job as Carrick makes ‘farewell’ claim

Julian Nagelsmann on the Man Utd radar

Former Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann remains in the frame and is understood to be keen on a move to English football.

The highly-regarded German previously came close to taking charge of Chelsea, while United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is understood to be a strong advocate of his candidacy.

There is an ironic twist to the situation. Bournemouth, the side that inflicted the 3-0 defeat on United, are the club Howe previously managed before his move to Newcastle.

The result could ultimately prove pivotal in the search for Carrick’s successor, with Howe now emerging as Wilcox’s preferred option.

United’s next move could therefore come quickly, as the club weighs up whether to turn to Howe and reunite him with the coaching staff who helped him succeed at Newcastle.