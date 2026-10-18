Man Utd: Jason Wilcox fighting losing battle as agents reveal Sir Jim Ratcliffe meddling – Report

Manchester United have been told that getting rid of Jason Wilcox will not solve the club’s issues in the transfer market, despite Lisandro Martinez’s very public criticism of the club’s technical director in midweek.

Wilcox is among INEOS’ most crucial decision-makers at Old Trafford, with his decision to hire Michael Carrick, after the 45-year-old shone during a pressure-free caretaker spell, now back under the microscope following the club’s worst start to a league season in 40 years.

After a strong summer window in 2025, Wilcox has come in for some stinging criticism for his signings in the last window, along with his failure to bolster two particular positions that clearly needed addressing.

While positive results on the pitch would mask Wilcox’s deficiencies, that has not been happening, with Tuesday night’s defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League making it five games without a win in all competitions.

The situation reached boiling point when Martinez ripped United’s hierarchy, and Wilcox in particular, after the loss in the Spanish capital.

Although he subsequently apologised for his comments, the damage was done and led to feverish speculation that Wilcox’s neck was firmly on the block.

However, a report from the BBC and their chief football news reporter, Simon Stone, claims that the powers that be at Old Trafford currently have no intention of sacking Wilcox.

Part of that could be due to the fact that Wilcox would appear to have his hands tied when it comes to some of United’s transfer business, which would make an axing incredibly harsh.

Indeed, a Daily Mail report has revealed a ‘no bulls*** approach’, what agents and executives really think about an ‘interfering’ director – and how ‘hamstrung by Sir Jim Ratcliffe‘ Wilcox actually is at Old Trafford.

Indeed, one agent is reported to have told The Mail: “Jason is in an incredibly difficult position.

“Everybody would think he’s the decision-maker at the club, but he absolutely isn’t. #mufc is run by the owners, Sir Jim and the Glazers.

“If you sack Wilcox, nothing will change. It’s a mess.”

Meanwhile, another added: “We had a deal agreed with Jason and then Jim got involved and tried to change it. He ended up killing it.”

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Trusted reporter backs Wilcox stay

To touch more on what the BBC‘s Stone had to say about Wilcox’s future at United, it’s clear that the former Premier League title-winning winger’s job is safe – that’s despite the obvious failure to sign another striker and left-back over the summer.

Stone declared: “It must be pointed out Wilcox is going nowhere.

“United sources say the 55-year-old is not in any danger of losing his job.

“The club’s recruitment department is working on potential targets for January given it is accepted the strategy of not signing left-back competition for Luke Shaw and striking support for Benjamin Sesko was flawed.

“Both players have missed matches already this term, with Sesko sidelined for an indefinite period after suffering a recurrence of the shin issue that flared up in May and prevented him from playing any part in United’s pre-season matches.”

United are back in action on Sunday when they head to bitter rivals Leeds United, with the focus very much on Carrick’s job and whether or not Martinez will get the nod to start in a must-not-lose game.

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