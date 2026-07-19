Man Utd make shock £10m move for League One standout in masterclass Wilcox swoop

Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign a top League One defender valued at £10million, as Michael Carrick looks to add more depth to his first-team squad at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window, until they exploded into life this past week with the £80million additions of midfield duo Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, while goalkeeper Karl Darlow was also secured on a free transfer.

As our sources have previously indicated, Man Utd remain on the hunt for another midfielder, with Roma star Manu Kone firmly on their radar, although the latest reports suggest they are now targeting Fulham’s Sander Berge as an alternative option.

Carrick, meanwhile, also wants a new left-sided attacker, given the expected permanent departure of Marcus Rashford, and also another No.9 to compete with Benjamin Sesko.

Defensively, United do still have concerns over the fitness of Matthijs de Ligt, who is still recovering from a back injury, while Lisandro Martinez will return to the club late after Argentina reached the World Cup final again.

Carrick does still have Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven to call on, but it’s now claimed that the Red Devils are looking to snap up the signing of highly-rated Leicester City star Ben Nelson.

A report from the Daily Mail states that Nelson has told the Foxes that he wants to leave the King Power after the club’s relegation to League One.

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Leicester standing firm over Nelson valuation

A product of Leicester’s academy, the 22-year-old made 27 appearances for Leicester last year as they suffered the humiliation of back-to-back relegations.

West Ham have also shown interest in the England Under-20 star, while it’s reported that Torino and Borussia Monchengladbach have had offers rejected for the 6ft 5in commanding centre-back.

Leicester are currently holding firm on their £10m valuation, although that’s not expected to put United off, as director of football Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell look to bolster Carrick’s defensive ranks.

Another added benefit to winning the race for Nelson is the fact that he can also fill in at left-back, which is also a position of need for Man Utd.

Luke Shaw’s injury record, while improved last season, remains a concern for the Red Devils, while Patrick Dorgu is not deemed a strong enough fit to play in a back four and is more suited to a wing-back role.

United, meanwhile, get their pre-season campaign underway this coming Saturday when they take on Wrexham in Helsinki.

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