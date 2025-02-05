Tyrell Malacia admits he cannot wait to be “finally playing good football again” after finalising a move to PSV Eindhoven as one of two beat-the-deadline deals confirmed by Manchester United, and with Bruno Fernandes sending the departing full-back a message.

The Dutch full-back became the first signing of the Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United when he arrived in an initial €15m (£13m, $16.2m) deal from Feyenoord. But while he showed flashes of his ability in a debut season that yielded 39 appearances across all competitions, that was as good as it got for the player, whose time at Old Trafford was then riddled by a serious knee injury and a complication with surgery thereafter.

As a result, he went on to make only eight further appearances for the Red Devils – all of which have come under new boss Ruben Amorim.

However, after United signed Patrick Dorgu at the weekend in a €35m (£29.3m, $36.6m) deal from Lecce over the weekend, the writing was on the wall for the player, who now departs for the Eredivisie champions on a deal to the end of the season.

But in his first interview for his new club, Malacia appeared to aim a brutal dig at the Red Devils.

“I’m happy to be here. Finally playing good football again,” Malacia told PSV’s official website. “I am coming off a long injury, but by now I am fit and know that my time will come again.

“In every tough period there are also positive elements and in this case that is that I have become much stronger physically and mentally. I have more patience, am more mature, know my body better and things like that. I’m ready to pop and hopefully win several prizes with PSV.”

Malacia’s exit on an initial loan deal was the second of two late deals confirmed by United after the passing of Monday’s transfer deadline after they also announced the sale of Under-21s midfielder Ruben Curley to Stoke.

But Malacia’s move – secured by Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada – will certainly be welcomed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in his quest to reduce United’s expenditure, with the Dutch giants also securing an option to sign the full-back in a permanent €9.6m (£8m, $10m) deal to sign the player permanently this summer, while also agreeing to cover the entirety of the player’s £80,000 a week deal.

PSV chief welcomes Malacia as Bruno Fernandes sends message

Malacia’s arrival has also been welcomed by PSV’s director of football affairs, Earnest Stewart, who said: “We are very happy to welcome with Tyrell a player who can be of immediate value for PSV.

“Tyrell has a lot of experience at the highest level and is also a player with a lot of potential. We look forward to seeing him in action.”

Malacia could make his PSV debut on Saturday when they take on Willem II in the Eredivisie.

In a statement on the United website, the Red Devils wished the 25-year-old every success.

“PSV, who play their home games at Philips Stadion, are currently top of the Dutch first division by a margin of two points.

“They are also preparing for a Champions League play-off against Juventus, after finishing 14th in the competition’s new league phase.

“Notably, the PSV squad features former Premier League players Ivan Perisic and veteran striker Luuk de Jong.

“Everybody at United wishes Tyrell well for the rest of the season.”

Announcing Malacia’s signing on the PSV Instagram page, with a picture of the player in his new kit United captain Bruno Fernandes sent his former teammate a touching message.

Fernandes wrote: “My guy”, followed by a heart emoji.

