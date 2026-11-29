The hopes of the Manchester United board on Mauricio Pochettino following his first three games have been revealed by insider Pete O’Rourke.

United felt they were making an upgrade when they hired Pochettino. But in his first three games across competitions, he’s lost twice and drawn once.

The losses have been very poor, both 4-0, at the hands of Liverpool and Brentford.

The Red Devils are 19th in the Premier League and have the worst defence across the top-five European leagues this season.

But despite a horrific start under Pochettino, the board is hoping the issues are going to subside and he’ll begin to turn things around.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Look, obviously the fans are very unhappy, and they’re blaming the likes of Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox for poor recruitment and for the form that the team finds itself in.

“Obviously it has resulted in Michael Carrick losing his job, and the board have gone for another manager in Mauricio Pochettino, hoping that he can turn things around. They’ll be hoping now that once Pochettino has got his feet under the table, he can soon bring an upturn in form and results.”

READ MORE: £50m Man Utd forward wanted by FOUR clubs as Pochettino call questioned

Roy Keane not convinced by United

United legend Roy Keane is not so sure that the club are going to turn things around any time soon.

Indeed, he detailed his fears that his former club might not be able to find a way out.

Keane stated: “I’m not sure what to make of it anymore. A 4-0 at home defeat just seems like a normal weekend now.

“Clearly the team are struggling to deal with the pressure of playing for Man United, you’re constantly giving up so many chances and giving away so many goals. You’re just making it so much harder for yourself.

“My worry is, I actually have a bit of sympathy for this group of players now, there doesn’t seem to be a way out for them.

“The manager has been in there a week or so… they’re not even doing the basics right. And if you’re not doing the basics right at this level, particularly in the [Premier League] when teams are strong – we can be critical of United of course but we have to give credit to Brentford, they’ve been having a brilliant season and a great result for them.

“But from United’s point of view, just when you sit here saying it can’t get any worse, then it does.”