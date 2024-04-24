Wilcox orders Ten Hag to make one major Man Utd change against Sheff Utd or face the sack

Erik ten Hag could lose his job if he fails to implement one major change new Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox has instructed him to make, according to a remarkable report.

It’s been a chastening campaign for United’s Dutch manager. The Red Devils bowed out of Europe prior to Christmas after finishing bottom of their Champions League group. Man Utd currently sit seventh in the league and finishing in that position would equal their worst-ever finish (seventh in 2013/14) since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

Winning the FA Cup could paper over the cracks. However, United still found a way to make life as difficult as possible for themselves when throwing away a three-goal lead against Coventry City in the semi-finals.

Ten Hag and his team received widespread ridicule for squeezing past a second tier side on penalties. Ten Hag roared back at his critics on Tuesday when lambasting the media in a press conference.

His media duties came ahead of United’s clash with bottom side Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Victory against the Blades on home soil could lift United into sixth position and ahead of Newcastle if the Magpies falter at Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag will hope his side produce a dominant display against the league’s biggest struggler. However, according to a stunning report from the Sun, the Dutchman’s tactics on the night might not be all his own.

Wilcox orders tactical tweak – report

Their reporter, Alan Nixon, stated new technical director Jason Wilcox has ordered Ten Hag to implement a more possession-based game beginning tonight against Sheffield Utd.

Per the reporter, failure to introduce the style of play Man Utd’s new decision-makers want to see could result in Ten Hag losing his job.

What’s more, the report backs up a recent update from the Telegraph that claimed Ten Hag is effectively ‘on trial’ between now and the end of the season anyway.

Whether Ten Hag will follow orders and instruct his players to focus on retaining possession for longer periods remains to be seen.

However, in an article discussing Man Utd’s ongoing pursuit of Dan Ashworth on Tuesday, the Telegraph did state Wilcox is the man who’ll shape the playing style moving forwards.

The outlet stated: ‘The task of settling on a very defined, clear playing style and identity – the so-called “game model” – and ensuring they have a manager/head coach who fits with that, and that the club recruit according to that way of playing, will be shaped predominantly by Wilcox.’

Stats on Man Utd’s possession woes

Ten Hag has generally attempted to have his side dominate the possession stakes. However, according to FBRef.com, Man Utd rank just 10th for the teams who average the most possession per match this season with a mark of 50.1 percent.

For context, Manchester City lead the way with 65.9 percent followed by Tottenham, Brighton and Liverpool who are all above 60 percent.

The other five teams who average higher possession than Man Utd each game in the 2023/24 season are Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Fulham.

Man Utd will be expected to dominate the ball against the Blades anyway. In the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane on October 21 United hoovered up 62 percent of possession.

If the Sun’s claims are true, fans can expect to see Man Utd raise that mark up towards 70 percent and potentially beyond during tonight’s contest.

