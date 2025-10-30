Director of Football Jason Wilcox has revealed the two major rules to signing new talent for Manchester United, with ‘a clear plan’ in place to invest in Ruben Amorim’s playing squad in what should be an exciting future at the club.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arrived to bolster Amorim’s frontline over the summer, with goalkeeper Senne Lammens then signed from Royal Antwerp on deadline day. The Belgian has since established himself as the club’s new No.1.

And it appears that Wilcox and the club are not done there, with further investments needed to get Man Utd to that next level and challenging for regular honours again.

Speaking about those summer additions, Wilcox revealed two factors behind the decisions to sign the quartet, while also claiming that the same rules will be in place for future signings too – having the right character and the ability to add something different to Amorim’s squad.

Reflecting on the recent signings, Wilcox said: “Yeah the guys have settled in really, really quickly.

“I think especially when you look at Matheus and Bryan, they have played in the Premier League – and they have lived in England – so there is a quicker transition there. I think for Benji and Senne, you look at their transition and they have transitioned really well.

“We are really pleased. They are two young players, two for the future, but they have settled in amazingly well.

“They’re all good guys, even from last summer’s window, they are top professionals, top players. And we are really optimistic we are going in the right direction.

“We have a clear plan. I’m sure there are going to be some bumps in the road, but we have just got to make sure we stay calm, irrespective of the noise outside.

“I see the intensity, I’m at training every day, I see the way that they train, the way they apply themselves, the way they communicate, and get on with each other. Like I say, when you lose football matches you are always going to be a little bit disappointed and especially at this club.”

More to come from Man Utd

United have certainly turned a corner under the previously under-pressure Amorim, winning their last three Premier League outings to jump into the top six. But Wilcox insists that he and Amorim are in agreement that United can still go on to achieve more.

“We have got a clear plan,” he added. “We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve.

“For us to get in the top four and to consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions League, win Premier League, we have got to invest in the squad. We have got to buy the right players.

“The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, and who can take the squad forward. It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team.

“We are really happy with where we are, we know we have got to improve and, you know, the players, they will never be satisfied. Ruben will never be happy, I will never be happy, it is just how we are built.

“We are always looking to improve. Anybody who works at Manchester United should be thinking the same, and they do, with the standards we are driving every day.”

