Ruben Amorim has struggled to get a tune out of Manchester United since his appointment

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is deliberately trying to get himself sacked after Sunday’s defeat to Brighton saw the club break an unwanted record dating back an astonishing 131 years, former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has claimed.

The Red Devils turned to the Portuguese coach following Erik ten Hag’s failure to find the consistency required to challenge for the top four, with the 39-year-old brought in on an initial two-and-a-half-year deal running through to the end of the 2026/27 season. And while there have been flashes of what they are capable of under their new boss by claiming a win at Manchester City and a draw at Liverpool, the new manager bounce Manchester United may have been hoping for has been, in the main, gone AWOL.

Indeed, a miserable run of form has now seen United lose 10 of their 22 Premier League games this season, with seven losses coming in the 15 games Amorim has overseen across all competitions so far.

As it stands, the club are currently stuck in 13th place, just 10 points from the relegation places and a colossal 14 away from the top four. And it’s not wrong to say they look as likely to face a battle for survival than they do for either a trophy or competing for a European place the way things are going.

To add insult to injury, Amorim declared after Sunday’s 3-1 home defeat to Brighton that he is presiding over the “worst Man Utd team in history”; claims that have already been berated by Jamie Carragher.

Now Keys has weighed in with his own opinion on those comments and believes the Portuguese coach is deliberately trying to get himself sacked.

‘What the hell was Ruben Amorim thinking when he said [his side was the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United] on Sunday?’ Keys wrote on his blog.

‘Is he mad? Why would you do that? Isn’t he the man charged with making things better?

‘Trust me – I really didn’t want to talk about United today, but how can I not? ‘We’re the worst side in United’s history’ screamed the Mail’s back page.

‘No criticism of them. Every other outlet did the same – whether it was the socials, radio, TV or the rest of the newspaper world. I still can’t fathom what Amorim was trying to achieve. We know United are bad.

‘That’s why you’re there Ruben. It’s your job to fix it – not tell us ‘I only have one way’ and follow up by telling the world your players are s*** – the very same players you need to help you out of this mess.

‘I said a couple of weeks ago I thought he was trying to get the sack. I’m even more convinced now. If I was his boss I’d call him in this morning and give him his wish.’

More unwanted Man Utd records for Ruben Amorim

Keys – a known supporter of Sheikh Jassim who had tried to invest into Manchester United but was ultimately axed in favour of Sir Jim Ratcliffe – also had some choice words for the British billionaire over the way the club is being run and feels Amorim’s declaration that United are the worst side in their history now gives their opponents a leg-up in each and every game.

‘Not only does every other team now start on the front foot knowing he believes that – but he’s actually saying to fans – already ripped off by Sunny Jim’s price rises – ‘you mugs – we’re taking your money under false pretences’. My goodness. How bad is it going to get at Old Trafford?’

Questions have been raised over the United squad’s abilities to adapt to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, with their players seen as incapable of adapting from the 4-2-3-1 previously played under Ten Hag.

As well as sitting uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, United are now the holders of two more painful records this season in that they have now hit double figures for league defeats in the earliest time since the 1989/90 season, while six losses from 12 Premier League games at Old Trafford is their worst start to a season at home since the 1893/94 season – 131 years ago!

