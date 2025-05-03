Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is said to view Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki as a ‘key piece to make a qualitative leap in their offensive game’ ahead of a proposed summer swoop for the Ligue 1 star.

The Red Devils boss is reported to have drawn up a list of attacking targets to improve a forward line that has scored just 39 goals in 34 Premier League games this season, with Cherki a genuine option to add some firepower.

In terms of landing a new No.9, Ipswich star Liam Delap and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha are firmly in the mix for that role, while Cherki would be utilised as one of the two No.10s Amorim prefers to utilise in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Landing either Delap, who has a £30million relegation clause in his Ipswich contract, or £62.5m Cunha would certainly gives Man Utd a more dangerous focal point through the middle. However, Amorim also needs another playmaking talent who could potentially free up skipper Bruno Fernandes to have an even more devastating impact than he’s already having.

That’s where Cherki comes in, having made a big impression on the Red Devils boss when United edged out Lyon in a thrilling Europa League contest recently.

Despite Lyon’s dramatic collapse at Old Trafford, the 21-year-old attacking talent’s individual performances stood out and now fresh reports in Spain suggest United ‘have their sights set’ on signing Cherki in the summer.

Indeed, the report adds that Amorim views Cherki as a ‘key piece’ to his attacking puzzle as he eyes a ‘qualitative leap in their offensive game’.

Cherki agent already in Man Utd ‘talks’

Despite the player himself reportedly favouring a switch to Premier League champions Liverpool, it’s reported that his agent has already been in contract with United and a number of other top-flight English clubs over a potential summer deal.

Cherki, who has scored 12 goals and given 19 assists in 41 appearances for Lyon this season, is also available for a bargain £25million due to his contract running out in the summer of 2026.

The Spanish report also adds that United’s hierarchy ‘believes that, surrounded by top-level players in a more competitive environment, Cherki could reach a new dimension in his career’.

Lyon, meanwhile, believe keeping Cherki will be ‘very difficult’ if they receive a ‘convincing offer’, while the player himself ‘would be open to taking on the challenge of the Premier League, especially if guaranteed a leading role’.

Amorim would certainly be in favour of that, using Cherki as one of his No.10s – given the quality ammunition he could provide for a new top-level striker at Old Trafford.

