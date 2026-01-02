Man Utd face Oliver Glasner ‘problem’ in Jean-Philippe Mateta pursuit

Manchester United are facing a major problem in their quest to bring Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Ruben Amorim’s side have been keeping an eye on the situation of Mateta and are being linked again to the striker, who scored in a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Mateta, but Palace remain adamant they do not have to cave in to interest from bigger clubs.

Palace sources insist the lack of a new contract for Mateta does not mean he is going to be allowed to leave, as Man Utd begin to hover again.

The general consensus is that the Eagles are not meeting Mateta’s financial demands on a new contract, but Palace sources insist that does not paint the whole picture and say there are other reasons that no agreement has been reached.

Additionally, Oliver Glasner’s situation is causing a problem, which is likely to block any attempt Man Utd might make to land him.

If Glasner leaves at the end of the season – as is likely – then Palace want the next manager to have a say in what happens with Mateta.

It means a transfer decision is preferred and expected in the summer, rather than now, when Palace would rather stick with him.

Man Utd like Mateta as an option to replace Joshua Zirkzee in the squad, if the Dutch forward leaves.

Mateta has scored nine goals and given two assists in 29 appearances for Palace so far this season.

The 28-year-old French striker is under contract at the Eagles until the summer of 2027.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Maresca rumour, midfielder exit

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Man Utd plan to sack Ruben Amorim and replace him with Enzo Maresca, who is without a managerial job at the moment after leaving Chelsea on New Year’s Day.

Man Utd and an expensive midfielder are in agreement that a parting of the ways would be best in the middle of the season.

And finally, Man Utd have recalled a youngster from his loan spell and could use him in the first team should Kobbie Mainoo leave in the January transfer window.