Simon Jordan has urged Crystal Palace not to sell Jean-Philippe Mateta, amid interest from Manchester United to add the striker to head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Back on September 29, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd want to sign Mateta from Palace in the January transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox is an admirer of the France international striker.

Mateta is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season, and there is no plan for the striker to sign a new deal.

In October, talkSPORT claimed that Mateta is willing to leave Palace and move to Man Utd in the middle of the season.

The report stated that the 29-year-old ‘would be keen on a move’ to Man Utd in January.

Mauricio Pochettino has replaced Michael Carrick as the Man Utd head coach, but the Red Devils still remain keen on a deal for Mateta.

TEAMtalk understands that there is interest in Mateta from Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, too.

Former Palace owner Jordan, though, has urged the Eagles not to sell Mateta in the middle of the season.

While criticising the Frenchman, who missed almost two months of the season with a hamstring injury, for being keen on leaving Selhurst Park in 2027, the talkSPORT pundit has said that the Eagles should keep hold of him for the rest of the season, if they are to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship.

Palace are at the foot of the Premier League table at the moment with seven points from 11 matches.

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Crystal Palace told to keep ‘pest’ Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jordan said on talkSPORT (12:25pm, November 23, 2026): “They need to get Ismaila Sarr back on the field.

“Wherever Mateta is, and I think he is a pest, they need to have him around because I think Strand Larsen is…”

When asked why he thinks Mateta is a pest, Jordan said: “Because he just wants to get out of the club.

“And he has not been the same player since they decided he couldn’t go because Palace somehow kiboshed his move because he is injury-prone.

“And since that moment, he has not been quite the same player.

“He had a streaky time.

“He had a wonderful time under Glasner, not so great under the manager prior to him, Roy Hodgson, and not so great as we sit now.

“But Palace need all the hands they can get to the pump.”

Mateta has made six appearances for Palace so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

Last season, the striker scored 16 goals and gave three assists in 50 matches in all competitions for the Eagles.

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