Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, with a report claiming that one of their targets is ready to leave his club and join Ruben Amorim’s team.

One of Man Utd’s main problems this season has been scoring goals. The Red Devils have found the back of the net just 39 times in 34 Premier League matches, and that has been a big reason why Amorim’s side are languishing in 14th place in the standings.

Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee has proven to be a prolific goalscorer, and both of them are relatively young.

While Man Utd are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Matheus Cunha, the Wolves forward is expected to be deployed as a number 10.

The Red Devils are actively searching for a number nine, with Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Harry Kane all on their radar.

Man Utd are interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta as well, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reporting on April 5 that the Red Devils have already “asked for information” about the striker.

A report last week revealed that Man Utd have made ‘initial contact’ with the Crystal Palace striker, and it has now emerged that the Frenchman is ready to leave the Eagles for the Red Devils.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd are targeting Mateta if they are unable to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

Delap has a £30million release clause in his contract that has become active now that Ipswich have been relegated.

Man Utd are aware that they will face stiff competition for the striker, which is why they are exploring a potential deal for Mateta, who, according to The Express, is available for £40million and was recently described as a “nightmare” by Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

GiveMeSport has revealed that the 27-year-old French striker himself is ‘keen on joining the Manchester club’, which will come a huge boost for the Red Devils.

READ NEXT 🔴 Man Utd tipped to ‘come knocking’ for £43m ‘monster’ centre-back who could leave

What has been said about Jean-Philippe Mateta

While not many would consider Mateta among the elite strikers in the world, the Palace star has done well in recent times.

The 27-year-old has scored 14 goals and given two assists in 33 Premier League appearances for the Eagles this season.

The Frenchman found the back of the net 16 times and made six assists in 35 league games.

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry is a huge fan of Mateta and selected him as one of three over-age players in the Olympic Games squad last summer.

The former Premier League striker said about Mateta in June 2024: “He’s an old-fashioned striker – you can play a little more direct. He can keep the ball.

“He’s a boring striker to play against! He doesn’t lose the ball much, and he goes at the last defender. He uses his physicality, he’s good with his head, and he scores.

“It’s important that a striker like that gives you another dimension. He was also voted Player of the Year at Crystal Palace. It seems to me that he’s not too bad!”

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson said last week that Mateta would be a good signing for Man Utd and noted that he is a nightmare to play against.

Merson told Sky Sports: “He makes good runs, he’s strong, he’s quick and he’s a really good player. I thought Man Utd would go for him in the January transfer window.

“I think he’s a really good fit for them at the moment with what they need and to steady the ship. He’ll lead the line.

“He defends from the front and he’s a nightmare for defenders. I can’t imagine too many defenders coming off the pitch after a game and going ‘that was a walk in the park’.

“I think he gets the move this summer.”

Latest Man Utd news: Goalkeeper bid, Rashford blow

Man Utd want to sign a new goalkeeper and are planning to make a bid for a LaLiga star.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are “ready to make a firm push” for a Real Madrid and Chelsea target.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that the season-ending injury to Marcus Rashford could have a huge effect on the forward’s future.

POLL: Is Ruben Amorim any better than Erik ten Hag?