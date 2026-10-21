Man Utd in dreamland as French striker says YES to Old Trafford move in January

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Jean-Philippe Mateta to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, with a report claiming that the Crystal Palace striker is keen on a move to the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 29 that Man Utd want to sign Mateta from Palace in the middle of the season.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, has the French striker on his radar.

We understand that Wilcox views Mateta’s ‘experience of Premier League football and his impressive goals record’ as ‘hugely valuable’.

Mateta is out of contract at Palace in the summer of 2027, and there are no signs that he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

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Jean-Philippe Mateta ‘keen’ on Man Utd ‘move’

According to talkSPORT, the striker is willing to leave Palace for Man Utd in the middle of the season.

The report has claimed that Mateta ‘would be keen on a move’ to Carrick’s team in January.

The striker is ‘showing no inclination to extend his contract’ at Palace, who could be forced to sell him in the middle of the campaign instead of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Mateta has been on the books of Palace since January 2022.

The 29-year-old French striker has scored 62 goals and given 14 assists in 204 matches in all competitions for the Eagles so far in his career.

Man Utd, though, are not the only Premier League club that are keen on Mateta.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on October 15 that Tottenham Hotspur, too, are keeping tabs on Mateta.

The 29-year-old France international striker has made only two appearances for Palace this season because of a hamstring injury.

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