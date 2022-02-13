Pundit claims Ralph Hasenhuttl out of order for very public criticism of Man Utd players

BBC Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas was not happy with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s decision to publicly criticise Manchester United players following Southampton’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho gave the home side the lead in the 21st minute before Che Adams levelled for Saints just after the break. A point was the very least Hasenhuttl’s men deserved as they backed up their midweek win at Tottenham.

But it was another deeply frustrating afternoon for United, who continue to falter under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Indeed, the Red Devils have now drawn their latest three games by the same scoreline.

And speaking after the game, Hasenhuttl was openly critical of United’s work-rate when they do not have possession.

He told reporters: “It is not a big secret that when they lose the ball that the reverse gears are not the best from everybody.”

However, the Austrian’s comments did not go down well with former Tottenham and England star Jenas.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Jenas said: “I don’t like it, if I’m totally honest with you. I’m not a fan of it.

“He’s had such a great week so he should focus on that and what his team are doing.

“I get that he’s got that relationship with Ralf Rangnick but it didn’t sit right with me, talking about another team, especially when they’re going through a tough period.”

Fellow pundit Danny Murphy, however, felt that Hasenhuttl did nothing wrong. He added: “He [Hasenhuttl] was asked the question, and he only spoke the truth.”

Jenas was having none of it though and responded: “You can ignore the question and say you want to focus on your team and the positives, which is what he should have done.”

Scholes fancies Hasenhuttl at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Hasenhuttl has been spoken off as United’s next permanent boss when Rangnick steps down this summer.

Red Devils legend Paul Scholes told BT Sport previously: “I’ve always liked him, I’ve always thought the football he plays at Southampton, with not the best squad, but the type of football he’s played has worked for them.

“His team’s have been good to watch, he comes across really well. This would be a different kind of pressure.

“Fans of this club are thinking more a Pochettino or an Antonio Conte. They are people who have been at the bigger clubs. But the more I think about it I don’t think it would be a bad thing. The way he goes about his business looks good.”

United will be back in Premier League action on Tuesday evening when they take on in-form Brighton.

