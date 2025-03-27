Man Utd in ‘talks’ to sign £73m duo after Amorim identifies perfect Quenda alternative

Manchester United are in contact to sign Jeremie Frimpong and Oumar Solet, with two separate sources revealing how far advanced the Red Devils are in their quest to bring the two players to Old Trafford.

It has been a terrible season for Man Utd, who sacked Erik ten Hag and brought in Ruben Amorim to replace the Dutchman in November in the hope that the team does better on the pitch. However, the Red Devils have been dire in the Premier League and may not even finish in the top half of the table.

Although Man Utd have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with teams such as Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt also left in the competition, it is not going to be easy for the Premier League giants to win it.

Man Utd are already planning ahead for next season and are reportedly in talks over Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong and Udinese centre-back Oumar Solet.

According to Italian publication Messaggero Veneto, Man Utd ‘have tested the waters’ for Solet.

The 25-year-old French centre-back joined Udinese on a free transfer in the January transfer window.

The Serie A outfit are willing to sell Solet, but they will not settle for anything less than €40million (£33.3, $43m).

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 12 that Man Utd are interested in signing Frimpong in the summer transfer window.

TBR is now reporting that the Red Devils ‘have held talks’ with the Bayer star’s camp in recent weeks, adding that the 24-year-old Netherlands international, who can also operate as a wing-back, is valued at £40m.

‘Frimpong’s talent in wide areas has brought him firmly onto United’s radar, who see him as a potentially good fit for their right wing-back role in Ruben Amorim’s system,’ the report notes.

‘Of course, United were previously looking to fill that void with Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda before he instead agreed to join Chelsea’.

Man Utd face Frimpong and Solet competition – sources

While Man Utd may be in talks to sign Frimpong and Solet, TEAMtalk understands that it will not be easy for them to pull off a deal for either player because of the level of competition involved.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported this week that West Ham United have taken a shine to Solet and are monitoring his progress at Udinese.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester City are also keen on bringing back Frimpong.

Our transfer expert, Rudy Galetti, revealed on February 19 that Liverpool are also keen on a summer deal for the former Celtic star.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, Liverpool need a replacement.

Man City are also looking for a new right-back, with Kyle Walker having left for AC Milan on a loan deal and is unlikely to have a long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

A move to Liverpool or Man City, who challenge for the Premier League title and play in the Champions League season after season, is likely to be more appealing to Frimpong than a switch to Man Utd, who could undergo yet another major rebuild.

Latest Man Utd news: Bellingham competition, Rigg interest

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Man Utd are facing stiff competition to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

Bellingham is one of the best players in the Championship and has been a star for Sunderland this season.

The 19-year-old, who is the younger brother of Real Madrid and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham, has scored four goals and provided three assists in 34 Championship appearances so far this campaign.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forest are now pushing very hard for the teenager.

Man Utd are also reported to be interested in Chris Rigg.

Like Bellingham, Rigg has been brilliant for Sunderland this season, scoring four goals and giving one assist in 29 Championship starts.

Amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, it is Man Utd who are showing the most intent in the 17-year-old.

Meanwhile, England great Paul Gascoigne has suggested that Marcus Rashford could end up at Real Madrid.

Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan Man Utd in the winter transfer window.

Gascoigne said: “He’s playing well there. I heard he might be going to Real Madrid. He’ll have had more moves than a chess player!

“His attitude is just wanting to play football, and he seems like he’s playing with a smile on his face, but he seems to be alright at Aston Villa.

“Aston Villa is a magnificent club and maybe he’s just got to be happy playing.

“Football’s his life and change of scenery and different fans, but he seems to be doing alright. I like him as a player.”

