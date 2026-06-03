Manchester United have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Jeremy Monga to Old Trafford, with a reliable source claiming that the Leicester City winger is open to a move to Arsenal, as another journalist reveals the fee that the Gunners need to pay.

On May 28, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Monga from Leicester in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that the 16-year-old winger will leave Leicester this summer, following the Foxes’ relegation to League One.

We understand that Manchester United, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, are also interested in the England Under-19 international winger.

We reported on May 28 that ‘there is growing confidence internally’ at Arsenal that ‘they can beat both Manchester United and Manchester City’ to the signature of the youngster, who cannot sign a professional contract until he turns 17 on July 10.

It has now emerged that Monga is open to a move to Arsenal, which will come as a huge blow to Man Utd.

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel has reported that Monga is ‘open to joining Arsenal’.

Mokbel has backed our claim that Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final under manager Mikel Arteta this season, have been in talks for the winger, noting that the north London club have ‘moved’ for the teenager ‘in recent weeks’.

DON’T MISS: Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans

Arsenal ‘in talks to sign Jeremy Monga’

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal are in talks to sign Monga this summer.

The talkSPORT journalist has said that Arsenal will have to pay over £10million for the teenager.

Jacobs wrote on X at 12:56am on June 3: “Arsenal are in talks to sign Jeremy Monga.

“Several top clubs have made approaches for the 16-year-old Leicester City winger.

“Sources say Leicester have received as many as eight formal enquiries from top clubs in England and Europe.

“Monga could cost in excess of £10m. It is possible a transfer could go to a tribunal to determine a fee.”

READ NEXT: Chelsea to rival Man Utd, Arsenal for supremely talented Bundesliga defender as high-profile exit looms