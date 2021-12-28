A Man Utd forward has been roundly questioned for his decision to remain at Old Trafford despite his minutes on the pitch falling off a cliff.

The arrival of interim boss Ralf Rangnick has heightened expectation over the January window being a busy one at Manchester United. The German boss is seeking midfield reinforcements and multiple names have been linked.

RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara has been touted, along with Chelsea target Ruben Neves more recently.

Exits had also been anticipated. A number of United stars such as Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are out of contract next summer. Elsewhere, out of favour striker Anthony Martial has expressed his desire to leave through his agent.

However, on the Lingard front, a United exit is expected to be pushed back until the summer. That’s despite the forward being handed just 87 minutes of league action this term.

Rangnick’s arrival was reportedly instrumental in Lingard’s decision to fight for his place in the last six months of his contract. If that quest fails, Lingard will leave as a free agent next summer in search of regular action to aid his chances of making England’s World Cup squad for Qatar 2022.

However, Lingard’s decision has drawn fervent criticism from pundit Frank McAvennie.

Ruben Neves has been linked with Chelsea and Man United Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with both Chelsea and Man United.

The former West Ham star had hoped to see Lingard return to the Hammers after an exhilarating loan spell last year. David Moyes had tried to sign Lingard on a permanent deal over the summer, but United’s lofty demands laid waste to a deal.

Now, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie has taken aim at Lingard.

“I really don’t get that [Lingard’s decision to stay]. He went to West Ham last year and set the world on fire, he was brilliant. He’s barely played this season and he wants to stay? I just don’t get that.

Lingard is “killing his career” – McAvennie

“He’s killing his career. Why would you not want to go and join another club and score goals again? You can’t tell me he’s happy being sat on the bench. He can’t be.

“I’ve said enough about Lingard not going to West Ham but I’m not sure I want him there if this is his attitude.

“I’m sorry, I just don’t get this at all. He’s not going to play ahead of Ronaldo, is he?

“It’s crazy. It makes no sense to me, I don’t understand what he’s doing.”

Rangnick puts foot down on Man Utd exit

Meanwhile, Rangnick has revealed lengthy discussions with Anthony Martial about his future at the club.

Martial’s agent revealed earlier in December that his client wants out in January.

Speaking in a press conference (via the Daily Mirror), Rangnick revealed the nature of his talks with the French forward.

He said: “We spoke at length. He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.”

“I think in a way this [Martial’s exit wish] is understandable, I could follow his thoughts. But on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club.

“We have Covid times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions and we want to be as successful as we can be.

“I told him ‘listen, as long as there is no club showing interest in him [he will stay]’ and it should not only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club. As far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and. As long as this is the case, he will stay.”

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd eyeing €30m-plus bid for standout star ‘perfect’ for Rangnick