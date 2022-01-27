Jesse Lingard appears odds on to remain at Manchester United for the remainder of the season after a troubling report revealed his anger at the club’s transfer policy.

Lingard, 29, returned to Old Trafford last summer with hopes high of finally making a major impact at his boyhood club. The winger was simply sensational during his loan spell with West Ham last season. However, neither Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick saw fit to up his meagre minutes this time round.

Lingard has remained on the periphery of United’s squad all season. As such, and with his contract expiring in six months, a January exit was speculated.

As United did with Anthony Martial, they strived to only sanction a deal if they secured very favourable terms. The Red Devils negotiated a £5m loan fee from Sevilla for Martial. They also convinced the Spaniards to pay the entirety of his salary.

Tottenham and West Ham made loan enquiries for Lingard, though United gave both clubs short shrift. Strengthening a direct top four rival was understandably not to their liking.

That left Newcastle as the frontrunner, with United hoping to secure a similar deal to that of Martial’s. However, per the Mail, they also wanted the Magpies to sign up for a £12m survival bonus if they staved off relegation.

Lingard deal off; feels betrayed by Man Utd

And according to the latest Mail report, those stiff demands have seen a move to Newcastle described as ‘dead in the water’.

That leaves Lingard in limbo, and the outlet state he is far from pleased.

They report the 29-year-old is ‘angry and frustrated’ at the club’s handling of his future. Lingard has been on the club’s books for 21 years, and reportedly feels he is being ‘punished’ for refusing to sign a new contract.

His lack of gametime under two different managers is again cited as another factor fuelling his discontent. Furthermore, a reported phonecall from a club executive asking ‘where his head was at’ left him baffled and bemused.

Lingard’s desire to leave has been common knowledge for some time, and interim boss Ralf Rangnick reportedly gave him the greenlight to depart on Tuesday.

However, the club’s tough negotiating stance looks to have scuppered several moves. Unless a remarkable turnaround materialises over the next four days, Lingard’s final months as a United player will be played out under a cloud.

Martial slammed over failed Man Utd stint

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial will not be missed by Manchester United and the forward has ‘failed to apply himself properly’ during his six-and-a-half-year stint at Old Trafford, per one pundit.

Now Martial’s loan move to Sevilla has been confirmed, talkSPORT firebrand Simon Jordan has given the Frenchman both barrels.

“If you look at young players. Wayne Rooney went into Man United as a teenager, [Cristiano Ronaldo] went there, Jude Bellingham’s gone to Dortmund as a teenager,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“It depends on the player and how they adapt. The ownership of the outcome is determined by the player and is created by him. If you’ve been there a couple years, or eighteen months like Wilfried Zaha went there, clearly it wasn’t right for him to go Man United at the time.

“You can contribute that to the player and the step up, he [Martial] has been given six-and-half-years! Six-and-half-years to get his act together. Ultimately he’s not really made his mark.

“It’s all been about what he can do rather than what he has done. You have to lay the blame the player – the same way with Memphis Depay when he came.

“There are also many examples of younger players who go to clubs and are successful. To build something of substance and to overcome adversity. If it’s always a one-way transaction then when a moment of adversity comes your way, you will fail.”

