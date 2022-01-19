Newcastle have made a formal approach to sign Jesse Lingard that is to Manchester United’s liking, but West Ham or Tottenham could yet be the true winner, per multiple reports.

Lingard, 29, has been afforded a paltry 88 minutes of league action this term. His sparkling loan spell with West Ham last season suggested he might be given a chance back at Old Trafford. However, neither Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick saw fit to up Lingard’s game-time.

As such, and with just six months remaining on his contract, a January exit is looking increasingly likely.

Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham have all shown interest. Now, according to the Times, it is Newcastle that have made the first move.

They report the Magpies have made a ‘formal approach’ to sign the forward. Newcastle would reportedly prefer a permanent deal, though could be willing to settle for a loan move. To that end, they are ‘prepared to pay a £2m’ loan fee.

That will be music to the ears of Man Utd, along with the fact Newcastle are reportedly willing to cover 100 percent of Lingard’s wages.

Newcastle offer ideal for Man Utd, but not Lingard

Another tick in the column comes from Newcastle’s position in the table. The Magpies are no threat to Man Utd’s aims this season. Losing Lingard to West Ham or Tottenham, however, would strengthen a direct rival for fourth spot.

However, according to Caught Offside, a deal isn’t necessarily straightforward.

Citing talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the outlet note Lingard’s preference is to return to London and link back up with David Moyes at West Ham.

The outlet stated both the Hammers and Spurs remain interested in acquiring Lingard. However, neither are noted to be in the mix for a loan deal at present. Instead, Tottenham specifically are seeking a free agent pick-up in the summer.

According to the MEN, that opens the door to Lingard joining Newcastle on loan this window. An impressive stint similar to the one that lit up West Ham could then see him move to either West Ham or Tottenham as a free agent in the summer – assuming Newcastle fail to negotiate an option to buy.

Anthony Martial exit finally in sight

Meanwhile, Manchester United have finally found a taker for Anthony Martial with talks already underway at securing the unhappy striker a move away from Old Trafford.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claims the Serie A giants are intensifying their efforts to sign the Frenchman. They report that talks are already well underway between Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley and officials at Juve.

Furthermore, it’s reported that Martial has given his ‘total willingness’ to ‘start again’ in Turin after a difficult season so far.

United, for their part, will inform Juventus of the same terms they told Sevilla. They want any suitor to pick up the entirity of Martial’s wages – some €7.5m a season (£120,000-a-week). In addition, United are demanding a €5m loan fee for the player to see them through until the end of the season.

And finally, the Red Devils are reportedly willing to offer Juventus the chance to see Martial before opting for a permanent deal. As such, his loan fee includes a ‘right to buy’ – giving Juventus first refusal – as opposed an ‘obligation to buy’.

Calciomercato, however, does report that Juventus’ finances are stretched and they may need to sell before financing the deal.

