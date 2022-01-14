Jesse Lingard has proved unlucky not to earn more minutes at Manchester United of late because he fits perfectly in Ralf Rangnick’s system, one pundit has said.

Interim coach Rangnick has inspired something of a turnaround in results, but has failed to truly convince. While he has only lost one of his seven matches in charge so far, some observers have criticised the performances.

Indeed, one pundit claimed that United’s second-half display in Monday’s narrow 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa looked “absolutely awful”.

However, reports of dressing room discontent and divide have further marred Rangnick’s tenure. England international midfielder Lingard is one player who reportedly feels frustrated and wants out of Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has only played 272 minutes – just over three full matches – in 13 appearances this term. Under Rangnick, meanwhile, he has featured twice for a total of 90 minutes.

According to former Red Devil Luke Chadwick, though, Rangnick should be using Lingard more.

“I’m really surprised we’ve not seen more of Lingard since the new manager came in,” the pundit told Caught Offside.

“Rangnick wants to play with high energy and there’s not many more high energy players than Jesse Lingard.

“In that 4-2-2-2 formation, the movement that he has, he’s probably one of the best in the club at running beyond the striker, not just receiving the ball to feet out wide.

“I think it would be well worth giving him an opportunity, the way that he plays, the style of football we’re seeing under Rangnick, he could be a real asset between now and the end of the season.”

In fact, Lingard is reportedly one of 11 United players who want moves away either this month or in the summer.

But Rangnick has insisted that he needs his players as the club fight on three fronts. They are in the hunt for a Premier League top-four place.

What’s more, they have an FA Cup fourth-round clash against Middlesbrough at the start of February. That match comes just under three weeks before the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham eyeing Lingard transfer

West Ham have long had links with another move for Lingard. The midfielder proved a fantastic signing for the Hammers last January.

In fact, he earned his place back in the England fold. His lack of action has taken him a step backwards again in that regard, though.

Nevertheless, he is into the final six months of his United deal. Lingard will not be short of suitors if he enters free agency in the summer.

Tottenham have reportedly registered interest under manager Antonio Conte.

The Italian is looking for a new midfield signing amid doubts over Tanguy Ndombele’s future.