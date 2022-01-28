Manchester United are “bang out of order” if they are pricing Jesse Lingard out of a transfer to Newcastle, according to two pundits.

The current January window is the second in succession that the 29-year-old has tried to get out of Old Trafford. Last season, United were happy to let him move to West Ham, where he flourished.

However, the Red Devils are reportedly making life hard for Lingard this time around. In fact, reports have claimed that chiefs do not want the player embarrassing them with impressive form elsewhere.

They have also refused to let Lingard move to West Ham again through fear of strengthening a Premier League top-four rival.

Relegation-battling Newcastle have therefore registered firm interest, but they are finding it equally as tough to sign Lingard. In fact, United have reportedly demanded a £12million bonus from the Magpies if he helps them survive.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Carlton Cole slammed United for their actions over a player who has only played 273 minutes for the Red Devils this season.

“I think it’s bang out of order that Man Utd are doing this to him,” the pundit said.

“That’s not Lingard’s value. He doesn’t play. They’re not looking after the player’s welfare.”

Ally McCoist added that he wonders whether United are milking Newcastle following their takeover from a Saudi-led consortium.

“If Manchester United are taking advantage of the fact that Newcastle’s owners have a lot of dough, I’m not happy about it,” McCoist said.

“They should get the same deal as when Lingard went to West Ham.

“If West Ham paid a £12million loan fee, then fair enough. But if they’re just taking advantage of Newcastle and it’s affecting the boy, I’m not happy.

“I just want to see Lingard play. I’m raging if I’m Lingard because I want to go and play.”

Lingard could still leave Man Utd

Despite playing 14 games for United this season, Lingard’s contributions amount to just over three 90-minute stints.

His form at West Ham had seen him get back in the thinking for Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

However, he has now gone back to the periphery after barely playing.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, though, Lingard could still get away before Monday’s transfer deadline.