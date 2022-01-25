Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has called on ‘Mr Instagram’ Jesse Lingard to ‘stop taking pictures and start being a footballer’.

Parker also believes the England playmaker needs to leave Old Trafford in the final days of the January transfer window, with several clubs still chasing a loan deal for Lingard.

The 29-year-old has been with the club for more than 20 years and has made 224 appearances in total. During that time he has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

However, Lingard found first-team opportunities tough to come by last season and ended up having a hugely successful loan stint at West Ham.

Despite being promised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the start of this term that he would get more chances to impress, that proved not to be the case.

And it’s fair to say that things have not got much better under Ralf Rangnick. Indeed, Lingard has featured in just 14 games in total this season, scoring twice.

Newcastle have emerged as the favourites to sign the England man, however, reports have emerged that they are now cooling their interest.

Parker, though, believes Lingard should try and resurrect his career on Tyneside.

McGinn not for sale says Gerrard despite Dubai holiday with Rashford Steven Gerrard says John McGinn is not for sale despite Manchester United links and holiday with United players

He told MyBettingSites: “I think Jesse Lingard needs to go. He’s almost 30.

“You can’t just be one of the names at Manchester United and be ‘Mr. Instagram’ around all these big names at a big club.

“He’s got to go out and prove that he wants to play football and he doesn’t need Manchester United around him. He needs to stop taking pictures and start becoming a footballer.

“If it means going to Newcastle, they can demand even more from him because he comes from Manchester United, good for him.

“They’re going to demand more from him because it seems that he wants to be Mr. Social Media and he’s going to have to demand more from himself.”

Lingard could become a Newcastle legend

On Lingard’s chances of joining up with Eddie Howe’s men, Parker added: “If it is going to happen, he’s going to be at Newcastle, which has got a big support base.

“If he goes and does well there, then he’ll be a living legend in Newcastle. He can then do as many Instagrams as he likes in Newcastle, because they’ll accept that if he’s there and does well and gives his hundred percent.

“That’s what he’s got to do, when he goes to Newcastle. Give his hundred percent and his life will be so enjoyable.

“Even Manchester Utd fans, if he goes and does well for Newcastle, they will be so pleased for him.

“A lot of them are disappointed that he’s come back to United just to sit on the bench and are questioning him as a footballer. He’s a Mancunian but they just want him to want to play football.”

READ MORE: Ralf Rangnick fate all but sealed as Man Utd greenlight second telling deal