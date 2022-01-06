Jesse Lingard should remember that Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world amid reports that he wants out of Old Trafford, according to Jack Wilshere.

Lingard once enjoyed a prominent role with the Red Devils after rising through the ranks there. However, after the 2018 World Cup and from when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, his game time dwindled.

As a result, he sought pastures new with a loan move to West Ham last January. That was a resounding success as Lingard contributed to eight Premier League goals while with the Hammers.

But his game time has again decreased this term and he has only played eight league matches – none from the start.

As a result, Lingard is reportedly one of 11 Man Utd players who want out of Old Trafford.

But Wilshere, whose career took a turn for the worse when he left Arsenal for the Hammers, has urged his fellow midfielder to think again about his current situation.

“I think after the six months he had at West Ham, he probably thought he was going to get a chance [at Man United]. He probably deserved a chance,” Wilshere told talkSPORT.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens [in] this window. He probably deserves to play, he’ll feel he deserves to play.

“The grass ain’t always greener. I had this a few times at Arsenal with players who didn’t want to be there.

“Sometimes you need to sit back and look at how lucky you are to be at a big club like that and the fans.

“Alright, they’re not challenging but it’s still a big club and teams go there and are intimidated by that. To be on that side of the fence rather than going to them places makes a massive difference.”

Meanwhile, one pundit has claimed that interim United boss Ralf Rangnick has made up his mind over Lingard.

Lingard told of Man Utd fate

Instead of the England international and fellow exit-linked midfielder Donny van de Beek, Rangnick brought youngster Anthony Elanga on from the bench.

Kevin Campbell said: “It says to me that they are going to be gone by 31 January.

“Rangnick has international players on the bench and he is bringing on a kid. It doesn’t make sense to me. It really doesn’t.

“Lingard and Van de Beek clearly don’t have a future at Manchester United. It’s a shame because they are both extremely good players.

“Lingard has good energy and would probably fit into this system well. But he isn’t going to sign a new contract so may that has influence the selection process. That is the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.

“You cannot have it both ways. It has to go one way or another and it’s going against Lingard at the moment.”

As well as Lingard and Van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Dean Henderson are among the players who have been linked with leaving Man Utd in January.