Man Utd coaches ‘believe’ forward will ‘shatter plenty of records’ as Ruben Amorim intervenes to stop exit

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s role in stopping JJ Gabriel from leaving for Barcelona or any other club has been revealed by a reliable journalist, who has also disclosed what Red Devils coaches really think of the teenage prodigy.

JJ Gabriel has emerged as one of the finest young players in the Man Utd academy and made his Old Trafford debut in style this week. The England Under-16 international scored for the Man Utd Under-18 side against their Peterborough United counterparts in the third round of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday.

Gabriel, who can play as a striker, winger and secondary striker, found the back of the net from the edge of the Peterborough penalty area, as he opened up his body and slotted home coolly on his right foot, with Darren Fletcher’s side winning the tie 1-0.

At 15 years, two months and three days, Gabriel became the youngest player to represent Man Utd in the FA Youth Cup, and, according to The Manchester Evening News, coaches at the club ‘believe he could shatter plenty of other records during his career’.

The report has claimed that ‘some academy followers suggest he could be the best talent United’s academy has ever seen’.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already reported how Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, intervened to stop Gabriel from leaving the club in the summer of 2025.

However, interest from Barcelona in the 15-year-old gem persists, with The Athletic reporting that Manchester City had looked at the forward as well.

The Manchester Evening News has now outlined how Man Utd first-team manager Ruben Amorim is now personally involved in trying to convince him to stay at the club.

The report notes: ‘United recently introduced Gabriel to Ruben Amorim.

‘During their exchange, Amorim spent time discussing his philosophy and stressed the importance of working hard, even recalling an anecdote about Cristiano Ronaldo as an example.

‘Amorim played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal’s national team.

‘The United boss recounted stories about Ronaldo’s work ethic – he was the first to report for training and the last to leave.’

READ NEXT: €30m star ‘dreams’ of Man Utd move but he’s ‘a great fit for Liverpool’ instead

What Wayne Rooney has said about JJ Gabriel

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney is a huge fan of Gabriel and has waxed lyrical about the teenager, who plays in the same team as his son Kai.

The former England international forward said on The Wayne Rooney Show this week: “There’s a young lad at Manchester United who sounds very similar.

“JJ Gabriel, and I think he’s got like millions of followers, and he’s in the same team as my boy.

“So, I’ve watched him grow up and develop and he’s a fantastic player. Got such a bright future.”

Former Man Utd winger Ben Thornley, too, raved about Gabriel after watching him in action for the Red Devils’ Under-18 side against their Peterborough counterparts this week.

Thornley said on MUTV about the goal from Gabriel: “It’s a finish beyond his years to be honest, fantastic finish.”

When Gabriel was being substituted, the pundit noted: “The potential that he’s got is nothing short of sensational. Caused all sorts of problems with his running.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Real Madrid raid, Noah Sadiki blow

Meanwhile, an outrageous Spanish report has revealed the ‘dream’ signing for Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim, but Real Madrid will not sell him.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, the prospect of Sunderland selling Noah Sadiki to Man Utd in the January transfer window.

And finally, we can name the Man Utd star that Real Madrid are genuinely interested in, with the Red Devils open to selling him next summer.