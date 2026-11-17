JJ Gabriel has announced he is leaving Manchester United as he looks forward to his “next chapter”, a life-changing switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 16-year-old prodigy reached an agreement to move to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this month after months of speculation over his future.

Indeed, it’s thought that Gabriel could head to Real Madrid over the next few days, especially now that his official Man Utd exit has been confirmed.

There is a FIFA loophole that allows European clubs to tie down younger players to professional contracts if they have a European passport, which Gabriel qualifies for through both his parents.

In a farewell post on Instagram, the teenage talent wrote: “Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020. as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams.

“Here I grew as a player and as a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy Award.

“You gave me moments I’ll always treasure. To every coach, every member of staff, to my team-mates and everyone who supported me, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow.

“As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything. JJ.”

Gabriel’s only senior first-team appearance for United came in a pre-season friendly against AC Milan and it was expected that more opportunities would then follow.

However, the forward requested to leave United in September and has not trained with the club since after Gabriel’s camp made it clear he wanted to move on.

Gabriel is now hoping for a clear pathway towards the first team with the LaLiga heavyweights, something he didn’t feel he could get at Old Trafford.

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JJ Gabriel one that got away for Man Utd

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson feels United could end up ruing losing Gabriel, having been ultimately powerless to stop his exit.

Arsenal legend Merson said: “This kid’s a good player. He could have been a superstar. Man Utd will be gutted.

“This rule has got to change. I think it’s because his mum and dad have got an Irish passport that he’s allowed to go abroad. And that needs to change.

“Manchester United have worked on this kid, made him the player he is. Obviously, he’d have been gifted at the same time.

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“The thing is, he’s going to Real Madrid. I said Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. He’s going to the biggest club in the world. It’s not like there’s not a player in the world who wouldn’t go to Real Madrid.

“You ask any player who’s playing in the Premier League, if Real Madrid come for you, it’s very rare you turn them down. Great opportunity for the kid.”