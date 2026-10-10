Man Utd discover miserly sum they’ll get from JJ Gabriel exit as Spanish side burst into transfer lead

JJ Gabriel is edging closer towards a departure from Manchester United, with the Red Devils now making a countermove of their own to at least protect their interests, but with one of European football’s biggest clubs now emerging as the most likely contender for his signature.

The teenager, regarded as one of the game’s most outstanding young talents and nicknamed ‘Kid Messi’ to illustrate that huge potential, has made it clear he wants to leave Old Trafford to explore other opportunities – news which TEAMtalk exclusively first broke way back on August 13 and one month before the news became common knowledge.

And with the player recently turning 16 and in the process of obtaining a Cypriot passport, a move overseas has long been touted as the likely option for the teenager, who has since rejected the chance to move across the Premier League to Chelsea.

Earlier this week, we also revealed that Gabriel and his family had appointed super-agent Ali Barat to look after his interests, with talks underway with four European clubs, PSG, Bayern, Real Madrid and Barcelona, all in the running for his signature.

Astonishingly, any deal to sign the 16-year-old is understood to come with some pretty hefty costs: The player is said to be seeking a salary worth €1m (£850,000) a year over an initial three-year deal – around £16,000 a week – as well as a hefty signing-on fee and commissions for his agent and family.

Guarantees over a first-team pathway will also be sought.

Now, according to reports in Spain, Gabriel is close to agreeing on a package to join Real Madrid, who it’s claimed to have agreed to meet those demands.

‘Real Madrid, for its part, seems prepared to offer what both the player and Manchester United are asking, as he is considered a player of the future and could be ready to join the first team very soon,’ Bernabeu Digital claims.

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Despite Real’s intentions, it was understood that Gabriel would prefer to join Barcelona, having recently spent time at the club and trained with some of their coaches.

Either way, United will be far from happy at whatever outcome emerges, as they prepare to see a generational talent slip through their fingers, just as Michael Carrick was preparing to hand him his senior debut.

To that end, it was claimed recently that the Red Devils could consider legal action over his impending departure.

In an effort, though, to at the very least protect their own interests, United have now at least submitted a contract proposal to Gabriel and his family, which will ensure they don’t at least lose the player on a free transfer.

Explaining the nuances in such a move, The Guardian’s Sam Cunningham writes: ‘Manchester United have made JJ Gabriel an official scholarship contract offer, but remain at risk of losing the teenage forward for as little as £350,000.

‘Under Premier League youth rules, Gabriel would have been able to leave for a rival for nothing in January if the club had not offered him a formal scholarship for next season.

‘The Guardian can reveal that the offer has now been lodged with the player.’

Of course, that offer is highly likely to be turned down as Gabriel closes in on that move overseas, though a European expert is advising the player to make sure he’s asked seven major questions before signing off on any move.

In other news, United are in talks over the €10m sale of one of the worst signings in their history.