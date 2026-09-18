Fabrizio Romano insists that a “still in shock” Manchester United are refusing to give up on keeping JJ Gabriel, with a fresh round of talks planned between the club and the player’s father and agent, and amid new details which have emerged around long-standing Manchester City interest in the teenager.

The 15-year-old talent this week rocked the Red Devils by confirming he wants to leave, feeling his undoubted star talent has not been able to blossom in the way he or his family would like.

Regular readers of TEAMtalk will be no strangers to this news, though, with our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealing in a world exclusive on August 13 that fears were growing that the teenager could depart Old Trafford.

Now that has come to fruition, the news has dominated the headlines for much of the week, with this report revealing the two exact reasons why Gabriel is so determined to quit.

Despite that, and with speculation growing that Gabriel’s family have already held talks with a series of prospective new clubs, Romano is adamant that the co-owners INEOS are not prepared to wave the white flag and, with a fresh round of talks now planned, the Italian has revealed the likelihood of the teenager sticking around.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s a really complicated situation from several points of view, because when you have a wonderkid like JJ Gabriel, 15 years old and about to turn 16 in October, obviously you want to keep him. You want to trust him, and you want to see the boy after he was already discussed internally at Man United for a long time – years, actually – as one of the best talents they’ve ever seen at the club.

“So they absolutely want to keep him and want to continue with him. They are still in shock at what happened in recent days.

“On the other side, when a player so young, and his camp, of course – his family – decides to take a strong position, as JJ Gabriel and his camp did by asking to leave the club, obviously the disappointment is very strong.

“What United want to make sure is that if there is even a small chance to continue together with JJ Gabriel, to resolve the situation and to keep him at the club, it has to be with the right attitude and the right feeling…”

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Romano says United will hope diplomacy will eventually win the day, but will not try to force his hand if he remains keen that a move away is in his best interests.

“United don’t want to force anyone. Obviously they want to keep the boy. Obviously they don’t want to lose one of the best talents in the world at 15 years old, but at the same time they don’t want to force anyone,” Romano continued.

“What they will do these days is try to have a conversation with the family of the player, with the agents of the player and with the player himself to try to resolve the situation.

“So Man Utd are not giving up. Man Utd are still hoping to keep JJ Gabriel at the club. They know and recognise that it’s going to be complicated, that it’s not easy and that, as of today, their chances are not so high, but Man Utd are still trying.

“I think this case will involve the most important people at the club. I mean Sir Jim Ratcliffe, I mean the directors, I mean the coach. So it’s going to be about everyone at Manchester United to make sure whatever happens is the right situation.

“At the moment, the reality tells us that the player wants to go, the player wants to leave, he wants his contract terminated, and the player is not even training, as I said yesterday here on the video. So you can understand how complicated this situation is.”

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday morning that a move to LaLiga, and in particular, Real Madrid, looked the most likely, with sources outlining what has been described as “positive talks”.

Now Romano has confirmed Los Blancos’ interest.

He added: “If he leaves, Spain is going to be the most likely destination for JJ Gabriel. Spain – I mean Real Madrid, Barcelona.

“At this stage, if you ask me today, Real Madrid are considered the favourites to land JJ Gabriel. But Barcelona are also in contact.

“In terms of clubs calling, many other top clubs called. Bayern called, PSG called, English clubs called as well.

“There was a feeling until yesterday in the media that maybe England could be the most likely destination. Why? Because Manchester City one year ago were very close to signing JJ Gabriel, and then he decided to stay at Manchester United and continue at the club.

“But Man City were really this close to signing JJ Gabriel, so it was not just a conversation or a negotiation. Then he changed his mind at the final minutes and decided to stay at United.

“So my understanding is that now the most likely destination is Spain. Real Madrid and Barcelona are discussing completely different projects and pathways for the boy.

“So obviously it’s going to be on him, on his family and on his camp to decide what’s the best solution.

“But for sure, Spain today is seen as the most attractive destination for the boy, while we wait to understand what’s going to happen, because I can repeat, as of today, Wednesday, Manchester United are yet to give up.

“So it’s a story we have to follow until the very end, with Real Madrid and Barca involved.”

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