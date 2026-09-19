Crucial hours in JJ Gabriel Man Utd future as INEOS learn his Barcelona stance

Barcelona have an advantage in the race for Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel, according to the Catalan media.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in August that Man Utd were concerned that Gabriel could leave the club.

Earlier this week, Gabriel sent a formal notice to Man Utd to have his registration cancelled so that he could become a free agent.

Man Utd co-owners INEOS will refuse Gabriel’s request, according to ESPN, but the teenager could leave for a club abroad when he turns 16 next month.

This has opened the door for Barcelona and Real Madrid to snap up Gabriel for a modest compensation fee of £300,000.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have held positive talks with Gabriel.

On Friday, it emerged that Gabriel is in Barcelona to hold talks with the Spanish champions.

According to Sport, Barcelona have an advantage regarding Gabriel because the 15-year-old, who can play as a striker, a left-sided forward, or an attacking midfielder, wants to play for the Spanish champions.

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JJ Gabriel wants Barcelona – Catalan media

While noting Gabriel’s presence in Barcelona, the Catalan publication stated: ‘These could be crucial hours in securing the signing of a player many compare to Neymar, sparking a fierce battle among the club’s powerhouses for a transfer that won’t be easy.

‘Barca have the advantage of the player’s own desire to wear the Blaugrana colours, a shirt he has sported on more than one occasion with friends in impromptu matches.’

Sport added that ‘signing JJ Gabriel has become a major objective and another battleground between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid’.

The Barcelona-leaning Catalan news outlet continued: ‘In this regard, Ali Barat’s role is key.

‘The Egyptian agent would be in charge of making the transfer, given his close friendship with Deco.

‘He also has connections with Real Madrid’s representatives, as he was the one who orchestrated Denzel Dumfries’ move to the club this summer.’

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