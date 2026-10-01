JJ Gabriel, Man Utd exit U-turn possible as SEVEN major questions are raised over massive Euro move

Manchester United are refusing to turn their back on JJ Gabriel and let their star youngster leave without a fight, with an expert explaining why he could yet turn his back on a move on a massive move to Europe and perform a potential U-turn to stay at Old Trafford.

The 15-year-old talent, branded ‘Kid Messi’, told United earlier that he wants to move on and take his career elsewhere, with a multi-club scramble now ensuing to secure Gabriel‘s services.

While the news may have come as a shock to some supporters, regular readers of TEAMtalk will have known this was coming, as our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, had exclusively broken the news back on 13 August that a parting of ways was on the cards.

Heavily linked with moves to Chelsea and, before news of their FFP sanction broke, Manchester City, it now seems the most likely outcome for Gabriel would be a move abroad, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among those linked.

Indeed, with the teenager owning an Irish passport thanks to his family roots, and with Ireland still in the EU, the 15-year-old would still be eligible to move overseas when he turns 16 on October 6 – this coming Tuesday.

However, with Barca’s sporting director Deco insisting that his side were not looking to sign the youngster, the possibility of the teenager performing a U-turn and remaining at Old Trafford has now been floated as a new possibility.

To that end, it was revealed last week that United were ‘plotting behind the scenes’ to convince Gabriel to stay and had some confidence their ploy would pay off.

Now, a European football expert has backed claims that there is a scenario in which Gabriel could stay and, with a move overseas, would need several questions to be answered first before he accepts what would be a daunting move…

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Could JJ Gabriel stay with Man Utd?

Providing a detailed look into his situation, European football expert Kevin Hatchard has assessed all the scenarios around his imminent big decision.

And Hatchard has explained that he ‘could stay at Man Utd’ because ‘of transfer regulations over players of his age’.

“What I would say is that the player is still 15 and he wouldn’t be able to make a move until he was 16. I don’t think he can have a proper agent until he’s 16 either,” Hatchard said on talkSPORT.

“Realistically, obviously conversations do happen. We have to take Deco at his word, but it doesn’t mean that Barcelona, when he turns 16, wouldn’t be part of that race and wouldn’t be interested.

“Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern (Munich), PSG (Paris Saint-Germain), any of these clubs, it would be remiss of them not to at least be aware of him and aware of a possible market opportunity.

“If you look at Bayern, for example, they brought Jamal Musiala to the club from Chelsea at 16, and look what he’s gone on to do for them.

“These clubs are very aware of this kind of situation but, at this stage, they can’t be seen to be making a move for a player that young.”

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent, though, in response to Hatchard, told the station that he does not see the player moving to Bayern, with a move to LaLiga more likely.

“Although Bayern Munich’s a great club, one of the biggest in the world, it does sound like he’s got his heart set on Barca or Real Madrid in LaLiga.

“Do you think there could be a situation where he ends up going somewhere that his heart doesn’t necessarily want, or go back to Manchester United?”

Seven questions Gabriel must ponder before making a Spanish transfer

In response, Hatchard insisted that Gabriel and his representatives really need to get the decision on his next move right, with seven big questions needing to be answered before he commits to any move.

“Well, he and his family have got to make that decision, haven’t they? I don’t know a huge amount about him and his situation, but any player of that age has to really think of so many things,” Hatchard added.

“Can I deal with the move, in general, to a different country? Can I deal with the pressure of being involved with that particular club?

“Do I back myself to make it through to the first team? If that isn’t going to happen, can I get loan moves and get miles on the clock?

“Musiala didn’t just appear; it took him a little while. They put him through what they call the campus system there at Bayern. I think any player of his kind of age has got to think about opportunity.

“How am I going to develop? How am I going to play for a first team? What’s going to be best for me as a person, my family?

“So many things go into it, and if you get it wrong, it can be really tough because you get forgotten quickly in this game, so it’s really, really important to get that right.”

Whatever happens next, United have eased the possible pain of losing Gabriel by wrapping up the signing of a top Manchester City talent, ahead of sealing the capture of a Liverpool teenager too.