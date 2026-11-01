Real Madrid confident of January Manchester United swoop

Real Madrid are growing increasingly confident they can strike an agreement with Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel, TEAMtalk understands, with the Spanish giants hopeful of winning the race for one of football’s most highly-rated young talents.

The 16-year-old has been absent from Man Utd action since requesting to leave the club in September, having asked for his registration to be cancelled.

Michael Carrick’s Man Utd rejected that request and have subsequently held discussions with the teenager and his representatives in an attempt to convince him to remain at Old Trafford.

However, TEAMtalk understands that those efforts have so far failed to change the situation, with Gabriel’s camp now actively exploring alternative options as they prepare to find him a new club.

The player’s representatives are now being led by super-agent Ali Barat, who is working on securing the best possible next step for the youngster, with Gabriel and his family understood to favour a move away from England.

A switch to Spain has long been viewed as the most attractive option, with Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid and Hansi Flick’s Barcelona emerging as the leading contenders for his signature.

However, the competition for Gabriel’s services is considerable, with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also having held positive discussions with those close to the player.

Despite that interest, Real Madrid are increasingly optimistic about their chances of getting a deal over the line.

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Real Madrid confident of signing JJ Gabriel

Sources in Madrid have confirmed to us that negotiations are progressing positively, with the European powerhouse hopeful of securing a player widely regarded within youth football circles as a generational talent.

There is a growing belief that the Spanish giants could now be in a strong position to win the race, although important discussions remain before any agreement can be finalised.

We understand that Barat and Gabriel’s camp are now working towards finalising a move in January, with the intention of bringing an increasingly uncertain spell at Man Utd to an end.

Man Utd have made efforts to retain the teenager, but the likelihood of him signing a new contract at Old Trafford is now considered extremely slim.

That leaves the Red Devils facing the prospect of losing one of the brightest prospects to have emerged from their academy pathway, with Europe’s elite clubs closely monitoring developments.

Madrid’s growing confidence is a significant development in the transfer battle, particularly given the longstanding preference for a move to Spain.

Barcelona remain interested, while PSG, Bayern and Dortmund cannot be completely ruled out following their positive conversations.

But with January now firmly in the sights of Gabriel’s representatives, Madrid will hope their discussions can translate into a breakthrough and a major transfer coup.

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