Man Utd rocked as ‘generation talent’ wants OUT NOW after Chelsea interest

Manchester United have been rocked by JJ Gabriel sending a formal notice to leave, according to multiple reports, as TEAMtalk reveals why Chelsea are keen on bringing the teenager into their fold.

Gabriel is one of the best young talents in English football and has been making the headlines for Man Utd for a while now.

Now 15, the attacker has been at Man Utd since he was 11 and is/was due to make his Premier League debut for the Red Devils this season.

Last season, Gabriel, who can operate as a striker, left-sided forward or an attacking midfielder, scored 26 goals in 29 games across U18 PL and FA Youth Cup competitions.

Gabriel made his first-team debut in pre-season against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm, becoming the youngest player ever to play for Man Utd – although it came in an unofficial capacity.

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick has been planning to include Gabriel in his squad for the League Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Last week, Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs described Gabriel as “a generational talent” on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

On August 13, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively broke the news that Man Utd had concerns over Gabriel’s long-term future at the club.

Sources told us at the time that there was huge interest in Gabriel, with clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea all taking a shine to it.

It has now emerged that Gabriel has told Man Utd that he wants to leave immediately and become a free agent.

Sky Sports has reported: ‘The highly-rated teenager and his representatives have sent formal notice to United’s hierarchy requesting that his registration be cancelled with immediate effect, which would allow him to become a free agent.’

Man Utd, though, have not given up hope of convincing the teenage prodigy to make a U-turn on his decision.

BBC Football Reporter Simon Stone wrote on X at 2:10pm on September 15: “Huge news. JJ Gabriel on the verge of leaving @ManUtd.

“Breakdown in relationship between family and club.

“Man Utd not given up hope of turning the situation round.

“Gabriel has contract to end of season and was expected to make senior debut tomorrow night.”

Journalist Sam Cohen posted on X at 2:07pm on September 15: “BREAKING: Manchester United believe the situation with 15-year-old JJ Gabriel can still be resolved after he asked to leave the club and have his registration cancelled.

“United are unclear on what has prompted the decision and had planned to include Gabriel in the first-team squad tomorrow night.

“The club feel the situation is rectifiable given the time remaining on his registration, which cannot simply be cancelled.”

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Why Chelsea want JJ Gabriel

Man Utd will surely be working hard to keep Gabriel despite his desire to leave, but one should not be surprised if Chelsea end up signing him.

Chelsea have made a habit in recent years of stockpiling the best young players.

On August 13, Bailey reported why Chelsea are so keen on Gabriel.

Bailey said at the time: “The level of interest in Gabriel is extraordinary.

“TEAMtalk understands Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have all been aware of him since he was around 13 and have followed his development closely.

“However, United’s biggest concern at this stage comes from closer to home.

“We understand Chelsea are currently the strongest Premier League interest in Gabriel, with the London club determined to identify and recruit the best young talent after suffering the loss of Rio Ngumoha to Liverpool in 2024.

“Gabriel is viewed as exactly the type of player Chelsea want to secure, but they are not alone in monitoring the situation.”

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