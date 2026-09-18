Ben Jacobs rates Real Madrid chances of signing JJ Gabriel after Barcelona talks

Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel could still join Real Madrid despite holding talks with Barcelona, according to two reliable sources, as TEAMtalk reveals how a move to either Spanish club could become a genuine possibility for the youngster next month.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in August that Man Utd were concerned about keeping Gabriel.

We reported at the time that Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona were all keen on snapping up the 15-year-old attacking player.

Man Utd’s worst fears were confirmed earlier this week when Gabriel sent a formal notice to the club to have him de-registered with immediate effect.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier on Friday that Gabriel has already held talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Sources have told us that talks with the two Spanish giants have been positive.

Since then, it has emerged that Gabriel is in Barcelona to talk to the Spanish champions.

According to journalists Ben Jacobs and Chris Wheeler, that does not mean that Real Madrid are out of the picture.

TalkSPORT transfer journalist Jacobs as well as The Daily Mail reporter Wheeler have claimed that Madrid are very much in the running for Gabriel.

Jacobs posted on X at 5:18pm on September 18 in response to suggestions that Barcelona will sign Gabriel: “I don’t think it’s as clear cut yet.

“Real an equally strong contender, and they have already held their own talks”

Wheeler wrote on X at 5:05pm: “Understand that Gabriel has already spoken to Real Madrid and they are still strongly in the mix #mufc”

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Real Madrid and Barcelona plans regarding JJ Gabriel – sources

Gabriel will turn 16 on October 6, and the Man Utd sensation could then join Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The teenager has an Irish passport, which makes it feasible for him to move to either Spanish club.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, said: “FIFA generally prohibits international transfers involving players under 18, but there is an exception for players aged between 16 and 18 moving within the EU or EEA.

“Any move would remain subject to FIFA approval and strict safeguards covering the player’s education, football development and welfare.”

Bailey added: “Once Gabriel turns 16 on October 6, however, his Irish nationality potentially allows him to be registered by an eligible European club under the relevant FIFA exception, provided all the required conditions are met.”

Bailey has also revealed the plans that Barcelona and Madrid have already mapped out for the teenager.

Our transfer insider said: “Both Spanish giants have the ability to offer Gabriel a route into elite European football, and we can confirm that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have mapped out pathways to the first team.

“The teenager would initially join their respective B teams, Real Madrid Castilla and Barcelona Atletic, while also being integrated into the first-team environment as part of his development.”

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