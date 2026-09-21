Real Madrid have made contact with Manchester United to understand more about the situation of JJ Gabriel, according to the Spanish media, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ stance on keeping the teenage prodigy.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on August 13 that Man Utd were concerned about the future of Gabriel.

We reported at the time that Chelsea were showing a keen interest in the 15-year-old attacker.

Then last week, Gabriel sent a formal notice to Man Utd to have his registration cancelled with immediate effect.

We understand that the teenager wants to leave Man Utd right now and become a free agent.

Graeme Bailey subsequently reported last week that Real Madrid and Barcelona have held positive talks with Gabriel, who could leave for a club abroad next month when he turns 16 because he holds an Irish passport.

It has now emerged in the Real Madrid media that Los Blancos, who appointed Jose Mourinho as the first-team manager in the summer, are in contact with Man Utd over Gabriel, who can play as a striker, left-sided forward or attacking midfielder.

Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication AS reported on September 20: ‘His talent had already attracted the attention of several of Europe’s biggest clubs, but his decision to leave United just days before his 16th birthday has set alarm bells ringing across sporting departments, including those at Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are once again competing for the same young talent.

‘JJ Gabriel’s Irish background could open the door to a move away from England in the coming days.

‘Reports in recent hours have suggested that the promising youngster has been in Barcelona.

‘Days earlier, he was offered to Real Madrid, whose executives are now studying the potential deal and the risks involved.

‘Valdebebas has also contacted Manchester United to inform the club that they are aware of the situation surrounding the youngster, who has become one of the most closely followed young players on the market, including by Real Madrid.

‘Crucially, Gabriel does not yet have a professional contract with United, which would make a departure easier.’

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Man Utd want to keep JJ Gabriel – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd want to keep Gabriel.

We understand that Man Utd are refusing to give up on Gabriel and are planning to convince the youngster and his agent to make a U-turn.

Sources have told us that Man Utd chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox have become involved in efforts to resolve the situation surrounding Gabriel.

In this context, October 6 is a key date, as Bailey explained.

Bailey said: “They retain the right to challenge Gabriel’s request to cancel his academy registration, potentially making an English move difficult in the short term, but his EU nationality means they cannot rely on the same restrictions to prevent him exploring opportunities elsewhere in Europe once he reaches 16.

“The key date is therefore October 6.

“That is when Gabriel turns 16 and when the European option becomes potentially actionable, subject to FIFA’s regulations and the receiving club satisfying the required safeguards.”

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