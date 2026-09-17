Real Madrid now ‘well positioned’ to sign JJ Gabriel in gut-wrenching ‘£100m’ blow for Man Utd

Manchester United are fighting to keep young sensation JJ Gabriel but Real Madrid have emerged as strong contenders to lure him from Old Trafford, per a respected source.

Gabriel, 15, has requested to have his registration at Man Utd cancelled and is pushing to leave the club with immediate effect. Serious concerns over Gabriel’s long-term future at Old Trafford were exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk back in August.

Man Utd are somewhat hopeful that the situation can be rectified and that conversations with the player, his family and his camp can produce a change of heart.

However, all the indications so far are that Gabriel will move on, and there is certainly no shortage of interest in his signature.

We revealed previously how Chelsea are major admirers of the teenager and are doing all they can to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid are in a strong position to scupper their plans, though.

As per an article by The Athletic, which has been co-written by David Ornstein, Laurie Whitwell, Mario Cortegana and Guillermo Rai, Real Madrid are ‘well positioned’ as they ‘work on a deal’ for Gabriel.

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Real Madrid have worked on JJ Gabriel signing ‘for months’

The Gabriel update from Ornstein and Co notes that ‘some in the industry speculate United are seeing a future £100million (€116m / $135m) player slip through their fingers.

The situation has prompted a response from some of Man Utd’s most senior figures.

Club CEO Omar Berrada is said to be ‘involved’ in the desperate efforts to retain Gabriel, while co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also ‘aware of developments.’

Real Madrid will hope those efforts are in vain.

In fact, the report notes that Real Madrid have been ‘working on the potential signing [of Gabriel] for months’ – so this is more than just an opportunistic endeavour from Jose Mourinho’s side.

Crucial days lie ahead for Gabriel’s future, but everything points to him making a high-profile move. The decision over where, ultimately, is down to him.

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