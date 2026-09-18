Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is considering moving to Spain with Real Madrid or Barcelona, with talks held with both LaLiga giants this week as they step up their pursuit of the brilliant teenager, TEAMtalk understands.

We exclusively revealed in August that United had concerns over losing Gabriel and warned that his future was becoming increasingly uncertain.

Those concerns have now materialised, with the 15-year-old’s representatives actively exploring the options available to him ahead of his 16th birthday.

Chelsea are leading the chase for Gabriel in England, as we previously confirmed, but Real Madrid and Barcelona are now pushing hard to secure the highly-rated teenager. Sources have confirmed that they have both held talks with him in the last 48 hours, and we are told they have been ‘positive’.

Gabriel turns 16 on October 6 and will be eligible to explore a move to an EU club such as Real Madrid or Barcelona once he reaches that age.

That development is significant because Gabriel’s situation in England is considerably more complicated.

His academy registration with United officially runs until the end of the 2026/27 season, and while Gabriel has formally requested that his registration be cancelled, the Red Devils have the right to challenge that request.

As a result, an immediate move to another English club would be difficult, with the teenager potentially having a much clearer route to a domestic rival once the current academy registration period expires at the end of the season.

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Real Madrid, Barcelona now serious options for JJ Gabriel

Gabriel’s situation is very different when it comes to Europe because Gabriel’s Irish nationality gives him rights that would not be available to a British-only player following Brexit.

FIFA generally prohibits international transfers involving players under 18, but there is an exception for players aged between 16 and 18 moving within the EU or EEA.

Any move would remain subject to FIFA approval and strict safeguards covering the player’s education, football development and welfare.

United have been aware of Gabriel’s desire to explore his options, with the teenager having formally requested the cancellation of his academy registration. The club can challenge that request, which is why a move to another English club before the end of the 2026/27 season remains complicated.

Once Gabriel turns 16 on October 6, however, his Irish nationality potentially allows him to be registered by an eligible European club under the relevant FIFA exception, provided all the required conditions are met.

That has intensified the focus on one of the most highly-rated young players to have emerged from United’s academy in recent years.

Chelsea have established themselves as the leading English option for Gabriel, but the interest from Spain is now serious, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both pushing hard.

Both Spanish giants have the ability to offer Gabriel a route into elite European football, and we can confirm that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have mapped out pathways to the first team. The teenager would initially join their respective B teams, Real Madrid Castilla and Barcelona Atletic, while also being integrated into the first-team environment as part of his development.

October 6 the key date for Man Utd’s JJ Gabriel saga

For United, the situation creates an obvious dilemma as they know the options awaiting him elsewhere are hugely appealing.

They retain the right to challenge Gabriel’s request to cancel his academy registration, potentially making an English move difficult in the short term, but his EU nationality means they cannot rely on the same restrictions to prevent him exploring opportunities elsewhere in Europe once he reaches 16.

The key date is therefore October 6. That is when Gabriel turns 16 and when the European option becomes potentially actionable, subject to FIFA’s regulations and the receiving club satisfying the required safeguards.

The latest talks underline the seriousness of the interest from Spain, with Gabriel’s representatives working through the options available to him and Real Madrid and Barcelona both seeking to understand whether they can secure his future.

We understand Chelsea remain the leading domestic option, but the Spanish giants are now firmly involved in the race as Gabriel approaches the point when a move to Europe could become possible.

For now, Gabriel remains a United academy player, but the route available to him is becoming increasingly clear.

The developments also underline why United were concerned about losing Gabriel when TEAMtalk first revealed the situation in August.

At that stage, the club were already aware that retaining the teenager could prove difficult, but we can confirm that club CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox are locked in talks to try and find a solution that would result in Gabriel staying and even committing to the club.

But with Chelsea leading the English pursuit and Real Madrid and Barcelona now pushing hard, those concerns have developed into a genuine battle for his future which looks increasingly likely to be away from Old Trafford.

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