Manchester United have concerns over keeping teenage sensation JJ Gabriel and are already working on a deal to secure his long-term future, amid interest from Chelsea and other top sides, TEAMtalk can reveal.

United are preparing to put scholarship terms in place for Gabriel while also looking at a pre-contract agreement for professional terms, as they seek to fend off growing interest in a player widely regarded within football as one of the outstanding talents of his age anywhere in the world.

The London-born teenager has been attracting huge attention for some time. In early 2025, aged just 14, Gabriel became the youngest player ever to feature for Manchester United’s Under-18 side.

Later that year, the striker was handed squad number 95 and given the opportunity to train with United’s first team after turning 15 in October. Despite his age, Gabriel went on to be named Under-18 Premier League Player of the Season.

He has now written his name further into United history, becoming the youngest player to represent the club when he came off the bench during the pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm.

The next formal step is for Gabriel to sign scholarship terms, which he becomes eligible to do in October. However, United are acutely aware that scholarship terms alone do not completely remove the threat of losing a player of his potential before he turns 17 in 2027.

That is why we understand United want to go further, with the club seeking not only to secure his scholarship but also put a pre-contract in place for professional terms.

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The level of interest in Gabriel is extraordinary.

TEAMtalk understands Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have all been aware of him since he was around 13 and have followed his development closely.

However, United’s biggest concern at this stage comes from closer to home.

We understand Chelsea are currently the strongest Premier League interest in Gabriel, with the London club determined to identify and recruit the best young talent after suffering the loss of Rio Ngumoha to Liverpool in 2024.

Gabriel is viewed as exactly the type of player Chelsea want to secure, but they are not alone in monitoring the situation.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool are all understood to be very much in the picture, meaning United are facing competition from virtually every major club in England as well as Europe’s elite.

Man Utd confident of striking JJ Gabriel deal

United are aware of the interest but remain confident in the pathway they have created for Gabriel and believe the youngster is committed to continuing his development at Old Trafford.

The club’s youth structure has been central to Gabriel’s rapid rise and United believe he can continue progressing towards first-team football without needing to look elsewhere.

But they also recognise the next few months are crucial.

Once Gabriel becomes eligible to sign scholarship terms in October, the attention around his future is expected to intensify, and United want to ensure they have done everything possible to protect one of the most coveted young players in world football.

For now, the message from United remains one of confidence – but behind the scenes, the club are working hard to make sure Gabriel’s extraordinary rise continues at Old Trafford.

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